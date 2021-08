In the 43 years since the founding of SXSW, Austin’s most iconic and well-attended festival had never been canceled, but on March 6, 2020, the unbelievable happened. Eventually, the entire state and nation went on pandemic lockdown, throwing businesses, restaurants, theaters, musicians, actors, and arts organizations into complete chaos. One local musician described it as one day sailing along under blue skies and the next being sunk by a tsunami.