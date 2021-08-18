Thurston County workers may have to get vaccinated or test weekly to retain their jobs
Thurston County workers may have to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or test weekly if the board of commissioners follows through on a new vaccine policy. In a 2-1 decision, the board directed staff to draft a resolution of the policy during a planning session on Friday. The discussion came days after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccine mandate for most state workers as well as private health care and long-term care employees.www.theolympian.com
