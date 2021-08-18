Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County workers may have to get vaccinated or test weekly to retain their jobs

By ORDER REPRINT
Olympian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThurston County workers may have to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or test weekly if the board of commissioners follows through on a new vaccine policy. In a 2-1 decision, the board directed staff to draft a resolution of the policy during a planning session on Friday. The discussion came days after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccine mandate for most state workers as well as private health care and long-term care employees.

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Thurston County, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Work Here

Over the last few months, employers have steadily worked to encourage workers to get vaccinated, all while the Delta variant has forced some companies to delay back-to-office plans. Some businesses are offering paid perks—like Walmart, which is giving store employees an extra $150 to get vaccinated—while others are looking into potentially charging unvaccinated workers extra fees for their health insurance. But some employers are taking it a step further, telling their workers they must be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.
Olympia, WAKEPR

Major state employees union criticizes Gov. Inslee over vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A major state employees union is criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee's implementation of a broad COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Inslee last week ordered state employees and health care workers to get vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face termination. On Wednesday, he expanded the requirement to include K-12 and higher education employees.
Public Healthabc12.com

Workers fired for not getting vaccinated may not get unemployment benefits

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As the COVID-19 delta variant rages across the U.S., more and more employers are requiring employees to get vaccinated. That means some people will have decisions to make between getting a vaccine or losing their jobs. Unemployment benefits are not guaranteed for workers who choose not to get vaccinated and later are terminated from work, according to a Mid-Michigan labor attorney.
Seattle, WAPosted by
My Ballard

Statewide mask mandate to return on Monday

Washingtonians will be required to mask up in all indoor public places as of Monday, Aug. 23. Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcement earlier this week after the recent rise in Delta variant COVID-19 cases. The mandate requires that everyone over the age of 5 wear a mask in most public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. The mandate applies to grocery stores, malls, gyms, and community centers.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Where to get tested, vaccinated this week

Sonoma County is experiencing COVID-related cases and hospitalizations at the highest rates since January of this year. The county’s case rate increased last week to 19.9 new daily cases per 100,000 (up slightly from 19), a test positivity rate of 6.1 percent (down from 7.7), an equity metric positivity rate of 8.1 percent (up from 7.7) and as of Aug. 17, 84 COVID patients were in Sonoma County hospitals. This included more than 20 in ICU beds.
Butte County, CAactionnewsnow.com

BCPH: COVID-19 booster shots available for immunocompromised people

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Butte County to those who are moderate to severely immunocompromised, according to Butte County Public Health (BCHP). The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be administered 28 days or later after the initial completion of the...
Thurston County, WAOlympian

Fentanyl is driving a huge increase in overdose deaths in Thurston County, coroner says

The number of overdose deaths in Thurston County in 2021 could be double the number in 2020, given current trends, Coroner Gary Warnock says. So far, the coroner’s office has seen 44 overdose deaths this year compared to 55 in all of 2020, Warnock said during an elected officials meeting last Wednesday. For context, data from the state Department of Heath show 48 drug-related deaths occurred within the county in 2019. That increased from 38 in 2018 and 35 in 2017.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed August 20

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. On Aug. 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for July 29-Aug. 11 is 508.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County. Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.7 per 100,000. Today, we confirmed...
Public HealthColumbian

In Our View: New vaccine mandates matter of public health

New mandates regarding vaccines for teachers and the wearing of masks indoors are burdensome and undoubtedly will generate some pushback. But they also are a reminder of the toll taken by COVID-19 and the threat that remains, representing difficult but necessary steps to bolster public health. Gov. Jay Inslee last...

Comments / 5

Community Policy