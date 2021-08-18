Thurston County workers may have to get vaccinated or test weekly to retain their jobs

Over the last few months, employers have steadily worked to encourage workers to get vaccinated, all while the Delta variant has forced some companies to delay back-to-office plans. Some businesses are offering paid perks—like Walmart, which is giving store employees an extra $150 to get vaccinated—while others are looking into potentially charging unvaccinated workers extra fees for their health insurance. But some employers are taking it a step further, telling their workers they must be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.