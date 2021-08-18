Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

2020 Census: Counting Kids in the Garden State

acnj.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the U.S. Census Bureau released the first of the data from the 2020 Decennial Census. These data will allow states to begin the redrawing of voting districts across the country - a reminder of the power of accurate Census data. The August 12th release included data for the total population and the population of adults ages 18 and over. Though the count of children may not be a part of redistricting, child population counts are included in the numbers used to determine funding for important programs like SNAP, NJ FamilyCare, Special Education Grants, school meal programs and more.

acnj.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Special Education Grants#Burlington#Cape#7 8#Decennial Census#Acnj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Stateline

Every State Grew More Diverse, Census Shows

Every state grew more diverse in the last decade, according to new census data released Thursday. Almost every state saw its largest changes come from both a decrease in the White non-Hispanic population and an increase in residents who chose the “some other race” category, a catch-all for people who don’t see themselves in other census race categories.
Gallatin County, MTthreeforksvoice.com

U.S. Census releases detailed 2020 counts -- with an asterisk

The U.S. Census Bureau released detailed statistics Thursday on the 2020 populations and racial compositions of Montana counties, cities, towns and neighborhoods, providing a once-in-a-decade look at demographic change across the state, and also handing the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission the block-by-block data it will use to define the state's two U.S. House Districts.
Collegeshottytoddy.com

Census Data Offers Insights into Changing Face of the State

University of Mississippi Communications Staff Report. The latest installment of 2020 U.S. Census data, released earlier this week, offers some important insights for state and local leaders on how the region’s demographics are shifting and how to battle the trend of declining population within Mississippi’s borders. Unlike the first release...
Politicsvalleyjournal.net

Census releases local population counts for redistricting

MONTANA — The last decade has shown important changes in Montana’s population based on the release of the 2020 Census Redistricting Data. The state’s population grew 10 percent over the decade. Most of Montana’s counties continued to grow from 2010 to 2020, although slower than the previous decade. Gallatin grew the fastest both in number of residents (29,447) and in percentage growth (33 percent). Rosebud County lost the most residents (904) over the decade, and Liberty County had the largest percentage decline (16 percent). The average growth in urban counties and those counties west of the Continental Divide was higher than that of rural or eastern counties.
Texas Statedailytrib.com

Texas now more demographically diverse, 2020 Census count shows

A majority of the Texas population is now made up of people identifying as racial and ethnic groups other than white, according to information released Aug. 12 by the U.S. Census Bureau. The information is based on the 2020 Census count and will be used by state legislators to draw up new political districts this fall.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

U.S. Census: State, region grew since 2010

TRAVERSE CITY — If Traverse City and surrounding Grand Traverse County seem busier than before, it’s not just your imagination. The latest U.S. Census numbers, released Thursday, show both the city and county grew in population in the last 10 years, up by 9.4 percent to 95,238 people in Grand Traverse County and 6.8 percent to 15,678 Traverse City residents.
PoliticsWAMU

The Final Count: Unpacking The 2020 Census Data

According to the latest 2020 Census data released last week, the country is becoming more diverse, and almost all population growth was in cities. The data marks a major demographic shift. The Hispanic population grew by 23 percent while the number of people identifying as white dropped by 8.6 percent.
PoliticsWVNews

U.S. Census Bureau releases county population data for 2020

WASHINGTON — In April, West Virginia received two jarring sets of news from the U.S. Census Bureau, stemming from the release of the first set of national data from the 2020 count. The first was that West Virginia was one of just three among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.,...
Congress & Courtsballotpedia.org

State legislative and congressional redistricting after the 2020 census

Redistricting is the process of drawing new congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Upon completion of the 2020 census, each of the states will draft and enact new district maps for the nation's 435 congressional districts and 7,383 state legislative seats across 99 chambers. This article will summarize the congressional and state legislative redistricting processes in the states in the 2020 cycle. This article will be updated as events unfold.
Politicsfamilytreemagazine.com

Free Clip & Save State Census Chart Download

This Clip & Save list of extant state, territory and colonial censuses for every state in the union will help you know what to look for. (Note: Our inventory excludes enumerations that were destroyed or were only statistical.) Receive your free copy of our State Census Chart by clicking the...
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Census: Uinta County Has The Most Kids In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The percentage of children in Uinta Countyu’s population is the higehst in the state, according to data released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2020 census data released last week showed 28.5% of Uinta County’s population is made up of...
Idaho Statekoze.com

Census: Idaho was second-fastest growing state

Numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Idaho’s population grew by 17.3 percent over the past 10 years — second only to Utah, which saw an 18.4 percent percent change in population. Much of that growth was concentrated around the southwestern Idaho cities of Boise and Nampa, with Ada County growing by 26 percent.
Imperial County, CAcalexicochronicle.com

Census Count Sees COVID Effect

Count Imperial County fortunate in that it bucked a decade-long national trend in which more than half of America’s rural counties lost residents to the country’s major population centers, but don’t expect local officials to cheer that fact. Although the county showed population growth of just over 5,000 people from...
Vermont StateValley News

Census: Many of Vermont’s historic hubs are down for the count

Bennington prides itself on a storied history running as far back as its American Revolution battle of 1777. Rutland likes to rewind to the year 1880 when, for one brief shining moment, the city surpassed Burlington as Vermont’s most populous community. And Barre still celebrates the 20th-century heydays when it...
Georgia Stateaccesswdun.com

Great Georgia Pollinator Census returns for annual statewide count

Georgia citizens of all ages can soon volunteer their time and collect pollinator population data as part of the annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census. This is the third year for the census, which is coordinated by the University of Georgia Extension. Citizens can participate on August 20 and 21 in a variety of different ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy