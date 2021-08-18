Cancel
Medical & Biotech

DiaCarta Receives CE/IVD for its New COVID 19 test that Identifies Delta Plus and New Variants

gainesvillebizreport.com
 7 days ago

DiaCarta Inc., a precision molecular diagnostics company and leading developer of novel oncology tests using liquid biopsy has announced that its new QuantiVirus™ SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection Test received the CE/IVD marking and therefore, can now be commercialized within the EU and rest of the world. This new test screens for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and simultaneously identifies and differentiates all the new mutating COVID 19 variants including the Alpha (UK), Beta (S. Africa), Gamma (Brazil), Delta (India), Delta Plus (India), Epsilon (California) and the Kappa (India) variants.

Medical & Biotech
Health
Economy
India
Industry
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
Brazil
Related
Public HealthRebel Yell

Variant Delta | New Zealand is questioning its “zero COVID-19” strategy

(Wellington) New Zealand admitted on Sunday that its “Zero COVID-19” strategy was threatened by the spread of a coronavirus outbreak due to the Delta variant. “This (delta) is unlike anything we have known since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the minister. “This changes everything, it means that all of our existing measures seem less suitable and raises questions about the future of our long-term strategy,” said COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins on the TVNZ channel.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Pune: 35 patients with delta plus Covid variant had taken vaccine

Aug. 25—Twenty-seven new cases of the delta plus variant of Covid-19 have been detected across Maharashtra, taking the total of these cases in the state to 103, the state health department said on Tuesday. Around 55 patients, that is the maximum number of patients, are from the 19 to 45 years of age group.
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

UMass Lowell to test COVID-19 diagnostic methods

UMass Lowell researchers and students will help evaluate the effectiveness of new, rapid methods to diagnose COVID-19 through a program overseen by the National Institutes of Health. The NIH awarded $935,000 to UMass Lowell's Solomont School of Nursing for the project as part of the federal agency's Rapid Acceleration of...
Alabama StateWAAY-TV

Increased demand for COVID tests as Delta variant spreads in North Alabama

The Delta variant is the most transmissible variant of COVID-19 yet, meaning the demand for testing is unlike anything seen before. A UAB expert says the amount of virus in a person's nose is a thousand times higher with the Delta variant compared to the normal COVID strain. That's why more and more people are looking to get tested for Covid-19.
Sacramento, CAcapradio.org

Accelerated By The Delta Variant, New COVID-19 Cases Are Rising

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The current COVID-19 surge shows few signs of abating. New coronavirus cases keep rising as hospitals remain crowded and even overrun. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Hospitals across the Sun Belt are struggling to find beds for COVID patients, and daily deaths from...
Public HealthNews 12

The New Normal: Why is the delta variant spreading at this rate?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about the delta variant and breakthrough infections. Delta now accounts for more than 95% of COVID-positive samples tested across the state of New York, and nearly 94% of New Jersey samples. Why is the delta variant...
PharmaceuticalsMedical Daily

Do We Need A New COVID-19 Vaccine Amid The War Against The Delta Variant?

After the delta variant surpassed the other COVID-19 variants in terms of prevalence in many places around the world, there’s been a growing concern on whether or not existing vaccines have what it takes to address the more contagious strain. And now experts are weighing in on the possible need for a new vaccine to tackle the delta variant as the pandemic continues.
Public HealthLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Struggling to find a COVID test? You're not alone, thanks to the delta variant

When COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations plummeted in late spring, many large, government-run testing sites from Los Angeles to New York switched to vaccinations or shut down. That was before the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant coronavirus strain, accelerating cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Now Americans are getting checked for...
Public Healthwhbl.com

New Zealand reports 4 more COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Wednesday that an additional four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country overnight, including an Auckland hospital worker. That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five, a government spokesman has confirmed. All cases have now been...
WRDW-TV

Delta variant drives local demand for COVID-19 tests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The delta variant is driving demand for COVID-19 tests across our area. Cars were lined up Wednesday at AU Health’s drive-thru testing site downtown. The demand to get tested is so high, AU Health says it’s considering expanding those drive-thru hours. The hospital is also considering opening back up some of its other testing options.
mainepublic.org

Delta Variant Drives New Wave Of COVID-19 As Maine Reports 1 Death, 182 New Cases Thursday

The coronavirus continues to circulate in Maine at much greater levels than just a month ago, and the highly transmissible delta variant appears to deserve most of the blame. The state CDC is reporting another 182 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and the seven-day average of new cases stands at 156. A recent batch of new infections was found by the Maine CDC to consist entirely of the delta variant.
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

No New Health Orders Despite Spread Of Delta Variant

Ohio's Governor and state Health Director held their first coronavirus press conference in weeks this afternoon, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Alison Holm has the numbers. State health officials Tuesday reported 3,235 new cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of August there have been nearly 30,000 cases - 50%...
Buffalo, NYLockport Union-Sun

Virtually all Western New Yorkers now infected with COVID-19 have the delta variant, UB researchers find

BUFFALO — Any Western New Yorker who tests positive for COVID-19 almost certainly has contracted the delta variant, University at Buffalo scientists reported. Given the ubiquity of the delta variant nationwide, that’s not surprising, but the UB scientists expressed concern at the speed with which the delta variant became dominant in the region. They noted that it is another sign that more people need to get vaccinated and that masking and social distancing are increasingly important.

