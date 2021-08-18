DiaCarta Receives CE/IVD for its New COVID 19 test that Identifies Delta Plus and New Variants
DiaCarta Inc., a precision molecular diagnostics company and leading developer of novel oncology tests using liquid biopsy has announced that its new QuantiVirus™ SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection Test received the CE/IVD marking and therefore, can now be commercialized within the EU and rest of the world. This new test screens for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and simultaneously identifies and differentiates all the new mutating COVID 19 variants including the Alpha (UK), Beta (S. Africa), Gamma (Brazil), Delta (India), Delta Plus (India), Epsilon (California) and the Kappa (India) variants.gainesvillebizreport.com
