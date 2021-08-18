DiaCarta Receives CE/IVD for its New COVID 19 test that Identifies Delta Plus and New Variants

(Wellington) New Zealand admitted on Sunday that its “Zero COVID-19” strategy was threatened by the spread of a coronavirus outbreak due to the Delta variant. “This (delta) is unlike anything we have known since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the minister. “This changes everything, it means that all of our existing measures seem less suitable and raises questions about the future of our long-term strategy,” said COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins on the TVNZ channel.