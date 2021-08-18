Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Solana Is Up Again Today

By Zhiyuan Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

In the past 24 hours, Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) tokens are up 10% to $76.92 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT today. The Solana network, which powers decentralized blockchain apps on its infrastructure, has been gaining a lot of traction. Recently, Degenerate Ape Academy, a hub for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), launched on the Solanart platform.

So what

Within days of its launch, 1,691 owners have flocked to the Degenerate Ape platform, with 3,555 NFTs currently for sale. Buyers and sellers have already transacted NFTs worth 137,000 SOL -- equivalent to about $10 million in today's price. But that's not all the platform can do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OvVL_0bVQ4e5q00
Image source: Getty Images.

Solana Foundation, the company behind the token, is currently partnering with Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) Labs to develop crypto options trading solutions that utilize Solana's architecture and receive real-time price updates in as little as 0.4 seconds. In addition, the Solana Foundation has partnerships with Tether (CRYPTO:USDT) and Terraform Labs, the company behind Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA), to bring stablecoins onto its network for decentralized app developers to use.

Now what

Even though Solana is very innovative and has huge potential, do note that its fully diluted market cap has soared to $40 billion from the recent rally. Many of the Solana network projects are still in the early stages or starting to gain traction. So the valuation needs to catch up. Beware of buying into the hype at this time.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Degenerate Ape Academy#Solanart#Chainlink#The Solana Foundation#Usdt#Terraform Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Polygon (MATIC) Is a Good Crypto Investment, Could Hit $10 Soon

Polygon, which was previously known as "MATIC network," has been rising lately. Recently, Polygon announced that it will be building a decentralized autonomous organization for the DeFi sector. It aims to attract 100 million users with this venture. Polygon developers also acquired Ethereum-scaling solution Hermez Network for $250 million. These developments have helped Polygon crypto (MATIC) rise by more than 130 percent in over a month. Its YTD returns total an impressive 9,000 percent plus. What is MATIC's price prediction and is it a good investment?
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock Rose Monday

Coinbase announced it will invest an ongoing portion of profits in cryptocurrencies. Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) were surging Monday morning as the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are rising. Coinbase stock jumped almost 4% early Monday, and remained up 2.8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Investors Are Cheering Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is back (baby). After months languishing in a $30,000 to $40,000 price channel, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies surged past $50,000 per coin on Monday. What may surprise you, though, is that other cryptocurrencies are doing even better. Here's how prices have changed over the past 24 hours (as...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s this exec’s timeline for when Ethereum will ‘overtake’ Bitcoin

As the world’s most used blockchain, Ethereum has grown significantly over the years. Both the network’s market cap and institutional interest have grown too. In fact, many analysts have also predicted that ETH will overtake the market value of Bitcoin. This hypothesis, today, is widely dubbed to be the flippening.
Marketsu.today

Charles Hoskinson Addresses Major Problem Facing Cardano

During his recent ask-me-anything session, IOHK boss Charles Hoskinson has touched upon one of the biggest problems facing Cardano: the network effects. Hoskinson has defended the team’s focus on deep academic rigor, which involves the “not-so-sexy” peer review process, instead of trying to develop “first-to-market” products:. This should be not...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply

Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. Bitcoin uses a model based on Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXO) while Ethereum follows an account-based approach. I’ll explain both in detail in the next sections, with examples, and analyze the pros and cons of the UTXO and account-based models.
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

Why 'Safemoon Wallet' Is Trending On Twitter Today

The hashtag “SAFEMOONWALLET” was trending on Twitter's social median platform on Monday, having been mentioned over 17,400 tweets as of press time. What Happened: The trend came as SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) announced it would release its highly-anticipated wallet in five days. On Monday the project said. SafeMoon also shared a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Square Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) were rising this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. But investors may be pushing the fintech stock higher as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) crossed over $50,000 on Sunday for the first time since May. Square's stock was up by as much as 4% this morning...
StocksInvestorPlace

Don’t Question Ethereum Today, Just Buy It!

It has proven to be a terrific few weeks for the crypto market. And it doesn’t appear to be finished just yet either. But to separate the wheat from the chaff and harvest more secure profits, investors need to look no further than leading digital asset Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). In the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) were climbing today on no company-specific news. The tech stock was likely rising today as the optimism in the broader market was driving the S&P 500 higher. Fastly's stock was up by 5.5% as of 2:36 p.m. EDT. So what. The S&P 500 was up by...
StocksInvestorPlace

Blockchain Stocks: Why RIOT, MARA and HVBT Are Moving Today

Blockchain stocks are on the move today as crypto traders celebrate Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) recovering from its dive last month. Bitcoin went through a rough patch in July that saw the crypto fall to about $29,000. That was a massive blow to crypto traders considering it was trading at roughly $63,000 in April. However, the king has returned with its reaching the $50,000 price point this morning.
Commodities & FuturePosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Cardano Is Up Big Today

Cardano will soon debut on Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges and roll out major new features on its blockchain. Cardano's (CRYPTO:ADA) Ada token is showing strong momentum and making impressive gains in today's trading. The cryptocurrency was up roughly 13.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of semiconductor and chip stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading higher after Maxim's acquisition by Analog Devices was approved by Chinese anti-trust officials. Overall tech strength also helped lift the sector today as well. According to Maxim and Analog Devices, the transaction has now received all required...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Binance Coin Is Flying High Today

Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is up 12.41% in the past 24 hours to $498.86 per token as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. Investors are excited about the prospects of a new beginning for the namesake company behind Binance Coin after the appointment of Richard Teng as CEO for Binance Singapore. Binance has grown to become the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, but issues surrounding its ultra-high leveraged trading, derivative products, and potential hacks have received increasing regulatory scrutiny. The company has recently begun to seek more compliance with financial regulators.
StocksPosted by
The Street Crypto

Cardano Pumps Nearly 40% In Five Days

In just five days Cardano has jumped almost 40% to new all-time highs. Its previous all-time high was approximately $2.41 but it has now reached nearly $3. What is causing this altcoin to jump in value?. Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Monero Is Skyrocketing Today

As of 10:30 a.m. EDT Monday, Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) coins were changing hands at $321.35 apiece -- up 14.55% over the prior 24 hours on very heavy trading volume. The token's rally was part of a broader cryptocurrency upswing, and also propelled by growing concerns about Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) non-fungibility problem. Monero is the largest privacy cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $5.76 billion.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: ETH Upside Consolidation Break?

Taking a quick look at ETH this afternoon as the pair retests range highs. Will the resistance finally break?. ETH/USD bulls have had a good run over the last month, seeing a rally from $1800 to around $3300, likely on an anticipation and reaction to the London Hard Fork on August 5th, as well as a broad bullish reaction in the crypto markets to news in July that couple of the world’s largest crypto exchanges will reduce leverage limits.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst on Solana: ‘$SOL Makes Bitcoin Look Like a Stablecoin’

As Solana ($SOL) seemingly prepares to break above the $80 level, its price action continues to impress both analysts and investors. $SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Solana is “an open source project implementing a new, high-performance, permissionless blockchain” that is maintained by the Geneva-based Solana Foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy