Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus

A character in my novel is partly based on an ex, so I sent her an advance copy with a note saying basically, “Hi, this character is and isn’t you, I’m sure you’ll recognize parts of her and parts of her relationship with the narrator, and, well, I imagine the whole thing might feel a little strange. I’m here to talk about it if you want to talk but also understand if you don’t.” A few weeks later she wrote back: “Reading your novel was like having a dream about living someone else’s dream about me. What do I think about it? Who cares what I think? It exists. I accept it. We’re still friends. Congratulations.” For writing a book or not losing her friendship?