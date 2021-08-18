Cancel
Albany, NY

Amtrak will run to State Fair starting Friday

By Rick Karlin
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Amtrak will run direct passenger train service to the New York State Fair and back starting this Friday, Aug. 20, through Sept. 6. Select Empire Service will run on trains 281, 283 and 284, and Maple Leaf service on trains 63 and 64, making daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the fairgrounds near Syracuse. In addition to Albany, there will be stops at Rochester and Syracuse as well. Passengers can also board from Hudson Valley and New York City.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hochul sworn in as New York governor

Kathy Hochul (D) early Tuesday morning was sworn in as New York's first female governor during a brief private ceremony at the New York State Capitol, the Associated Press reported. The former New York lieutenant governor takes over for now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just two weeks after his resignation...
CelebritiesABC News

The Everly Brothers' Don Everly dies at age 84

Don Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A spokesperson for the Everly family confirmed Don's death to ABC News. A statement from the Everlys reads in part, "Don lived by what...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 0

