Amtrak will run to State Fair starting Friday
ALBANY — Amtrak will run direct passenger train service to the New York State Fair and back starting this Friday, Aug. 20, through Sept. 6. Select Empire Service will run on trains 281, 283 and 284, and Maple Leaf service on trains 63 and 64, making daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the fairgrounds near Syracuse. In addition to Albany, there will be stops at Rochester and Syracuse as well. Passengers can also board from Hudson Valley and New York City.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0