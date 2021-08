The Perry County Fair is likely to be very different in future years as the fairgrounds add water and sewer systems to provide more amenities for vendors and attendees. The fair board has project supplies and municipal approvals ready to install modern water and septic, and now it’s just a waiting game to begin the construction projects, board President Darwin Kitner said. The systems will not be ready for the 2021 fair, but in coming months the fairgrounds could become a better events asset for the county as a whole.