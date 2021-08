We’re going to see more personnel diversity from the Texas offense under Steve Sarkisian’s guidance than under Tom Herman. While Texas ran a number of different formations under Herman, the name of the game was having as much formational diversity as possible while remaining in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end). So long as Texas stayed in 11 personnel they could move at tempo and punish defenses for their own personnel choices. Opponents that wanted to load up against the run would face spread sets with a flex tight end. Defenses matching with lighter personnel could face condensed power sets and quarterback runs.