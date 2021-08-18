Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's Why Upstart Stock Soared to a New All-Time High on Wednesday

By Matthew Frankel, CFP
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2bre_0bVQ38wu00

What happened

The stock of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been on fire lately and is continuing its stellar performance today. As of 1 p.m. EDT, it was more than 8% higher after rallying as much as 10% earlier in the session.

It's worth noting that this is just the latest move higher. Upstart reported its earnings last week and gained about 25% after the report. Then, analyst upgrades and market optimism continued to push the stock higher. In all, it has gained more than 90% over the past month, and is now trading for roughly 11 times its initial public offering price from just nine months ago.

So what

There are a couple of likely reasons we're seeing Upstart's stock move higher yet again, but one in particular stands out. In addition to continued optimism among analysts, market commentators, and other industry professionals, Upstart just announced that it was raising $575 million in fresh capital through a convertible bond offering.

In a nutshell, the company is issuing these bonds and paying a minuscule 0.25% interest rate on the debt, a tremendously advantageous cost of capital. The bonds will mature in 2026 and will be convertible to stock at a price of $285.26 per share.

Now what

This bond issuance could potentially dilute current shareholders, but only if the stock rises over 30% from its current price. And in the meantime, Upstart is getting a ton of capital to build out its red-hot artificial-intelligence powered lending platform for next to nothing. It's not tough to see why investors might be applauding this move.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Upstart Holdings#Upst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

The rollout of the 5G network is a surefire catalyst for growth for one chipmaker. A financial services technology leader could ride crypto to new heights. A tech industry stalwart has a bright future in the cloud. Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500...
Stocksu.today

Bitcoin Soars Back Above $50,000 While Cardano Hits Another All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

Bloom Energy continues to improve its core business in a multi-trillion-dollar market. Enphase Energy is growing revenue and gross margin at the same time and that's a recipe for success. TPI Composites continues to move its business in the right direction after another steady quarter of high single-digit growth. Earnings...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's been an up and down year for the technology sector. While large-cap players including Microsoft, Alphabet, and Apple have posted big gains across the stretch, many smaller players have seen volatile trading. Investors might be looking at recent market turbulence and wondering what comes next. While it's difficult to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

Stocks rose, with the Nasdaq setting a record high. Palo Alto Networks released favorable results after hours. Cara Therapeutics had a key treatment approved by the FDA. Monday brought another set of solid gains to the stock market. Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

There's a long list of ways in which a company's reported earnings can fail to reflect the true performance of the business. These include one-time write-offs, tax adjustments, and accounting charges, just to name a few. Management teams can sometimes make decisions that juice reported earnings (for example, through asset sales) at the expense of long-term profitability.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

Fiserv powers the point of sale for merchants and processes payments for banks. If you're uncertain about interest rates, non-rate-sensitive financial stocks like Fiserv are a great place to invest. The company has been around for decades, but it's still pulling off growth like its younger competitors. In a market...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

Applied Materials is the world's largest and most diverse semicap equipment company by revenue. Semiconductor equipment will see growing demand over the next decade as semiconductors become mission-critical. Traditionally cyclical, Applied Materials' should be more of a consistent grower in the future. For the past 10 years or so, a...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks climb toward all-time highs as oil rebounds

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s commodities-heavy stock index inched toward record highs on Monday as oil prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak, although gains were capped by concerns around slowing global economic growth. At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.97...
Marketsfxempire.com

Microsoft’s Stock Price Hit New All-Time High After Office 365 Hike

Microsoft’s stock price has touched a new all-time high today after the company announced a price increase to its Office 365 product. Leading tech giant Microsoft announced earlier today that it had lifted the price of some Office 365 productivity software subscriptions for businesses in 2022. The move has seen investors become bullish about the company and what it would offer in the coming year.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin’s $50K Break Positions It For New All-Time High

Bitcoin is set for new records with its current movement. The digital asset has now broken $50K for the first time in three months. The last time Bitcoin was back in March/April. When the bull market was at its peak. Charging the price of BTC higher than investors had anticipated. This had set the asset on a path to breaking a new all-time high, which it did.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market at All-Time Highs

Don't be afraid to invest when the market is at an all-time high. Netflix and Zscaler share certain traits, including strong growth and solid competitive positions. Investing when the market is at an all-time high can seem counterintuitive. But JPMorgan recently published a study, and the results are illuminating: Between 1988 and 2020, if you had invested in the S&P 500 at all-time highs, your total return over any one-, three-, or five-year period would have been greater than if you'd invested on another random day. In other words, people who bought at the peak actually did better than those who sat on the sidelines.
StocksThe Motley Fool

Upstart Has Gained 1,100% Since the IPO -- Here's Why It Could Do It Again

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), the fintech company that operates an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform, has already produced ten-bagger returns (and then some) in just nine months as a publicly traded company. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 12, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why Upstart has barely scratched the surface of its massive opportunity.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid if Cathie Wood's ARK ETF Falls

Sometimes a stock price can get ahead of the business. The past 17 months created a unique trading environment. When a company has no product, any price can make sense. If you haven't heard of Michael Burry, you might know of him. He became famous for his big bets against the housing market, as well as being portrayed by Christian Bale in the movie The Big Short. He recently revealed an interesting position. Through options, he is betting on Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) to drop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy