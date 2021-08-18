Krita 5.0 Beta Released With Better Performance, UI Polishing

(Pocket-lint) - Google might be mere days or weeks away from officially rolling out Android 12, its next major update to the Android mobile operating system. The companyhas released the fourth beta of Android 12. It lacks any major new features, but it has reached platform stability, which is an important step that suggests development of the OS is nearing completion. Google said in March it was hoping to hit platform stability in August, and that the last public beta would release in August. Add it all up, and an official Android 12 release could happen this month or perhaps soon.