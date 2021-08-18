Krita 5.0 Beta Released With Better Performance, UI Polishing
Krita 5.0 is on the way as the next major feature release to this popular, open-source digital painting program. Krita 5.0 beta debuted today to help in vetting this major update. Krita 5.0 is introducing a new resource system, adds support for HEIF / AVIF / WebP image formats, improves its TIFF support, brings the all new MyPaint brush engine, support for gradient dithering and wide-gamut gradients, various performance improvements, a redesigned animation timeline docker, an in-stack transform tool preview, and UI improvements.www.phoronix.com
