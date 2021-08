Having Olympics withdrawals? Well, you’ll be happy to know the 2020 Games are far from over. August 24 marks the start of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, with all the inspiring moments and excitement ready for your consumption. Arguably, one of the most awe-inducing aspects of global competitions like this is the sheer endurance, strength, and stamina of the athletes involved — it’s truly other-worldly. Or is it more a matter of dedication and dynamite Olympic training? In observing and speaking to track racing champion Tatyana McFadden, it seems the answer is all of the above.