Beach park seen as site for Florida condo collapse memorial

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn oceanfront park is emerging as the leading site for a memorial to the victims of the deadly condominium building collapse in Florida. The city of Miami Beach recently offered a portion of the park as the potential location to remember the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, which killed 98 people. A judge said Wednesday it was unrealistic to pursue any plan for a memorial where the condo once stood as some family members wish. That nearly 2-acre location in Surfside, he said, must be sold to compensate victims of the tragedy. At least one bidder has offered up to $120 million.

