Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The English Patient’ TV Series Adaptation In Works At BBC From Emily Ballou & Miramax TV

By Nellie Andreeva and Peter White
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLIi2_0bVQ2GtG00

EXCLUSIVE : The BBC is developing a small screen adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s novel The English Patient .

The British public broadcaster is in the early stages of development of the drama project, which comes from Run and Taboo writer Emily Ballou . It is a co-production between Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios.

Deadline understands that the drama series represents a new interpretation of Ondaatje’s book, which follows four dissimilar people brought together at an Italian villa during World War II, and not a remake of the 1996 Miramax feature film adaptation directed by Anthony Minghella that won nine Oscars including Best Picture.

The book, which was published in 1992, follows a unrecognisably burned man — the eponymous patient, presumed to be English — his Canadian Army nurse, a Sikh British Army sapper and a Canadian thief. Set behind the North African and Italian campaigns of the Second World War, the book is told out of sequence and moves back and forth between the patient’s memories before his accident and the current evens at the bomb-damaged Italian monastery.

This is one of several TV series based on Miramax IP that have been put together since Marc Helwig was appointed Head of Worldwide Television last year with mining the company’s feature library as a main priority. The indie studio has an untitled series based on Chuck Barris’ memoir Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in the works at Apple TV+ with Justin Timberlake attached to play the Gong Show host. Additionally, Miramax Television is rebooting cult 1997 horror sci-fi thriller movie Mimic and is developing a TV series based on Guy Ritchie-directed and Matthew McConaughey-fronted action comedy The Gentleman.

The English Patient is also the latest British series in the works from Miramax TV which has been ramping up its London-based operations. It recently teamed up with Dominic Treadwell-Collins on an adaptation of Jim Cartwright’s play The Rise and Fall of Little Voice , which inspired the 1998 Miramax film Little Voice.

Ballou is an Australian/American poet, novelist and screenwriter who lives in the UK. She was a supervising producer on HBO’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge-exec produced drama Run and a creative consultant on Steven Knight, Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott’s series Taboo , which aired on BBC and FX. She has also written on Starz’ Becoming Elizabeth and AMC and Channel 4 co-pro Humans . She also has a number of Australian TV credits including The Slap.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Barris
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Michael Ondaatje
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Steven Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Australian Tv#Emily Ballou Miramax Tv#Miramax Television#Italian#Canadian Army#British Army#North African#Sci Fi#Little Voice#Hbo#Fx#Starz#Amc#Channel 4 Co Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Gun Honey” TV Series In Development?

Pillar/Segan (“Greek,” “The Dead Zone”) are reportedly developing a TV series based on the Titan Comics-published upcoming four-part graphic novel “Gun Honey” by writer Charles Ardai and illustrator Ang Hor Kheng. The story follows Singapore-born weapons expert Joanna Tan who can acquire her clients the perfect weapon at the perfect...
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

THE KILLING – TV Series Review

This subtitled Danish TV crime drama series “The Killing”(original title “Forbrydelsen”) will impress you as either riveting or tedious, depending on how much time you want to spend on this binge. Like most European crime series, this one is more cerebral than visceral. Their fictional cops just don’t get into as many fights and shootouts as our made-up heroes. It runs 20 hours of a single, extremely complicated homicide, compared to the norm of solving such cases in an 8 – 10 episode season.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Alex Proyas Is Working on a ‘Dark City’ TV Series

Before there was The Matrix, there was Dark City, Alex Proyas’ sci-fi noir about a mysterious world where it’s always night where an amnesiac goes on the run from the police. When I revisited Dark City last year, I wrote “If Dark City had been a hit at all, it would have been a very interesting setting for a television show or even a comic book series.”
TV SeriesCollider

'Interview with the Vampire': AMC TV Series Adaptation Casts Sam Reid as Lestat

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire has found its Lestat. Deadline reports that the network has cast Australian actor Sam Reid as the ancient vampire, the third actor to play the role since Anne Rice’s novel was adapted for film in 1994. Based on the novel, the eight-episode first season of the series is slated to begin production sometime later this year, for a streaming and on-air premiere in 2022.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Field of Dreams' TV Series Gets Series Order From Streaming Service

After more than 30 years since it debuted, Field of Dreams is getting a TV series adaptation, and it already has a series order at a major streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock has picked up the show, which is being developed by Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place. Schur, a huge baseball fan, will write and executive producer the series, along with Lawrence Gordon, who produced the Kevin Costner-starring film back in 1989. David Miner and Morgan Sackett (Hacks, Rutherford Falls) will co-produce as well.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Williams To Star In TV Adaptation Of ‘Take Me Out’ Play From Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out, about baseball and homophobia, is set to be adapted as a limited television series. Grey’s Anatomy and Little Fires Everywhere star Jesse Williams will lead the adaptation, which comes from Anonymous Content. Greenberg will adapt his play for the small screen with Broadway director Scott Ellis, who has directed episodes of shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Modern Family, will direct the pilot. Set in the early 2000s, Take Me Out follows Darren Lemming, a mixed-race star center fielder for the fictional Empires. Darren’s decision to come out of the closet sparks controversy and soul...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

This week’s TV: Series stars’ fat paychecks, a Netflix thriller, and Jessica Walter’s last work

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Aug. 23-29. Recently, Variety featured an article about how the streaming boom of the past near-decade has changed TV compensation for actors. As the desire to attract A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, and Jeff Bridges grows, the money has become bigger than it already was. Outlets such as Apple TV+, Amazon, and Hulu have a lot to spend, and they want to maintain high visibility as the market becomes more competitive.
TV Series9to5Mac

Tim Robbins joins the cast of Apple TV+ ‘Wool’ series adaptation

American actor and director Tim Robbins has joined the cast of “Wool” — Apple’s new series adaptation for Apple TV+. Robbins will star in the drama show with Rebecca Ferguson, who is also already confirmed in the cast. The news was confirmed on Wednesday by Deadline. Robbins is well known...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Ioan Gruffudd Leads ‘The Reunion,’ Adaptation of French Bestseller, From MGM International TV Productions (Exclusive)

“The Reunion,” the French Riviera-set series adapted from Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “La Jeune Fille et la Nuit,” has started shooting on location in the south of France with an international cast headlined by Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four”), Ivanna Sakhno (“Pacific Rim Uprising”) and Grégory Fitoussi (“Spiral”). Directed by Bill...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Jessica Simulation’ Viral Article Lands At Universal TV For Martin Gero To Adapt As Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with seven companies bidding, Universal Television has landed the rights to the San Francisco Chronicle article “The Jessica Simulation: Love and Loss in the Age of A.I.” to develop as a limited series, sources said. It will be written and executive produced by Blindspot creator Martin Gero under his overall deal at the studio for his Quinn’s House production company. Todd Hoffman’s Storied Media Group, which represents Hearst Newspapers, including SF Chronicle, and featured the article on the company’s digital platform StoryScout, handled the auction, with the deals still being finalized. Published on July 23, “The Jessica...
TV SeriesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple TV+ Foundation sci-fi TV series premiers September 24th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming science-fiction TV series Foundation based on the book series of the same name by Isaac Asimov. Foundation chronicles “…the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Foundation: Apple TV + shares the lavish final trailer of its series based on the work of Isaac Asimov

The premiere of one of the most anticipated science fiction series of the year is practically here. So much so, that the next 24th September arrives Foundation (Foundation) a Apple TV+, the adaptation of the work of Isaac asimov in episodic format. And that is why Apple has shared an apotheosis final trailer of such an ambitious television series and that you can see heading this news.
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

Wait What?! Halo TV Series?!

I found out this morning that I was born under a rock. Mostly because I never knew a Halo TV series was coming, or I might have forgotten all about it. Yes, yes…terrible GIF, I know. The series evidently stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, the “Spartan”...
ComicsComicBook

Squad: YA Graphic Novel To Get TV Adaptation From Lionsgate

The upcoming YA graphic novel Squad could already be headed to the small screen. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a television adaptation of the series is currently in development, courtesy of Picturestart and Lionsgate Television. The graphic novel, which is written by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and illustrated by Lisa Sterle, is set to be released by Greenwillow in the fall. Both will serve as executive producers on the potential series, which is already drawing comparisons to Promising Young Woman and Jennifer's Body, and would "explores the boundaries of villainy and accountability" through the world of LGBTQ+ horror.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Netflix Releases Dates for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's 'Don't Look Up,' Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter film slate, a list of buzzy films that includes “Don’t Look Up,” a dark comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Adam McKay; Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; and Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Emily Blunt in the BBC western series

Emily Blunt, known from Mary Poppins’ Return and A Quiet Place, stars in the western series The English. Behind the BBC format is Peabody Prize winner Hugo Blick, who most recently created Black Earth Rising. Will Emily Blunt soon change her magic umbrella?Mary Poppins Returns“Against a gaitlinggun? According to Variety...
TV SeriesCollider

'MAID': First Trailer and Images Reveal Margaret Qualley's New Netflix Series From Executive Producer Margot Robbie

Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer and images for its upcoming comedy-drama series MAID, starring Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, The Leftovers) inspired by the real-life memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. All 10 episodes of the upcoming series will officially premiere October 1 on Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Most Dangerous Game’ Renewed For Season 2 by Roku; David Castañeda Joins Returning Star Christoph Waltz

Roku has renewed Most Dangerous Game for season 2. Set in New York, it will be headlined by newly added lead David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy) and Christoph Waltz, reprising the role of Miles Sellers. Creator Nick Santora returns as writer and executive producer. Most Dangerous Game is among the first Quibi series to get a renewal by Roku, which acquired the library of the short-lived streaming service earlier this year. It joins fellow Quibi transplant Die Hart, which was renewed by Roku for a second season  in June. Castañeda stars as Victor Suero, a down on his luck fighter who springs into...
Moviesimore.com

Apple TV+'s 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' closing 65th BFI London Film Festival

Writer and director Joel Cohen is expected to put in an appearance. Apple TV+ original 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' will close the 65th BFI London Film Festival, it has been confirmed. Writer and director Joel Cohen is expected to make an appearance. Announced via press release, cinema-goers can also visit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy