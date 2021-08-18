Congressman Blake Moore to hold townhall in Park City Friday night
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Freshman Congressman Blake Moore will be holding a townhall event at the Richins Building (1885 West Ute Blvd, Park City, UT, 84098) on Friday, August 20 at 6 pm.
The public forum comes just days after thousands of Summit County residents were forced to flee their homes because of the Parley’s Canyon Fire .
Residents were able to return home Tuesday night, following the evacuation orders put in place on Saturday, August 14.
