Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden, security team discuss Afghanistan evacuations, airport access -official

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCArp_0bVQ1kHZ00
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and White House national security officials on Wednesday discussed efforts to speed up evacuations of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of Afghanistan and secure safe passage to the Kabul airport, a White House official said.

Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, also discussed efforts to monitor for potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan, the official said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security#Kabul#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSTelegraph

Biden confuses Afghan people with the country’s currency

Joe Biden’s propensity for verbal gaffes haunted the US president again after he referred to Afghans as “Afghanis” – the country’s currency. The slip was noticed by Idrees Ali, a Pentagon correspondent with the Reuters news agency. He voiced his irritation on Twitter - see below. Others joined in, with...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden's handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in U.S. history. Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Kabul Evacuation Numbers to Fluctuate, Biden Says

WASHINGTON - The number of people evacuated from Kabul will change from day to day, President Joe Biden said in a televised address Sunday, depending on specific conditions and safety of the day. Earlier Sunday, the White House said the U.S. had evacuated 7,400 people from Kabul in the previous...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

If Biden really wants to help every American escape Afghanistan, he’ll let the troops venture outside the airport

What a nightmare. Tens of thousands of Americans and their allies are trapped in Afghanistan, desperate to get to the airport. And though President Joe Biden claims he’s doing “everything” possible to help them escape, he’s confined the military to inside the facility — telling would-be evacuees they’re on their own trying to get there.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Aerospace & DefenseWNCT

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport accelerated this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. One week after the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul,...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

US has 'no illusion about Taliban', says NSA Sullivan

US has 'no illusion about Taliban', says NSA SullivanWashington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden is not considering speaking to the representatives of the Taliban's leadership, said National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday and added that the US has "no illusion" about the terrorist group.

Comments / 1

Community Policy