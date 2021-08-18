Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

A two-vehicle collision injured 1 person on Gain Street (Pacoima, CA)

A two-vehicle collision injured 1 person on Gain Street (Pacoima, CA)

On Monday night, a two-vehicle accident injured one person on Gain Street.

The accident took place at around 10:13 p.m. on the 12500 block of Gain Street. The Los Angeles Fire Department crews and Los Angeles Police officers actively responded to the crash scene. On arrival, officers found a vehicle that had hit a pole and caught fire.

Authorities also located another vehicle with one occupant pinned inside the wreckage. Emergency responders extricated the trapped person and an ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital. No additional details are available as of this moment.

The incident remains under investigation.

August 18, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

