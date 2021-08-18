A two-vehicle collision injured 1 person on Gain Street (Pacoima, CA)

On Monday night, a two-vehicle accident injured one person on Gain Street.

The accident took place at around 10:13 p.m. on the 12500 block of Gain Street. The Los Angeles Fire Department crews and Los Angeles Police officers actively responded to the crash scene. On arrival, officers found a vehicle that had hit a pole and caught fire.

Authorities also located another vehicle with one occupant pinned inside the wreckage. Emergency responders extricated the trapped person and an ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital. No additional details are available as of this moment.

The incident remains under investigation.

