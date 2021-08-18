Cancel
Hilton Head Island, SC

Anti-mask activists derail Hilton Head meeting as delta surges: ‘We’re gonna vote you out’

By Sam Ogozalek
Island Packet Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man shouted that the Hilton Head Island Town Council was “disgusting.” Someone else muttered, “Nazis.”. “We know who to target,” said one resident, as dozens of anti-mask activists jeered at departing Town Council members. The elected officials had given up on trying to hold a meeting Tuesday and ended early, leaving a room at Town Hall flanked by deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

