A California Chain Known for Its Large, Loopy Churros Will Open in Houston
A toasty churro and soft serve destination from Southern California will make its Houston debut later this month with a brand new shop in Rice Village. The Loop Handcrafted Churros, first founded in Orange County in 2016, will open at 5216 Morningstar Drive on Saturday, August 28. The franchise will be the first location outside of California, where the chain operates four other shops. Future locations are in the works for Austin and Dallas.houston.eater.com
