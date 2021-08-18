Wyden proposes tax credits to combat homelessness
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, introduced legislation Wednesday with tax credits aimed at ending homelessness and providing affordable housing. The bill, dubbed the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All (DASH) Act, would provide new tax credits and down payment assistance, including a down payment tax credit for first-time homebuyers. It would also strengthen the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to help deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic, as well as create a Renter's Tax Credit and Middle-Income Housing Tax Credit.www.accountingtoday.com
