Congress & Courts

Wyden proposes tax credits to combat homelessness

By Michael Cohn
accountingtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, introduced legislation Wednesday with tax credits aimed at ending homelessness and providing affordable housing. The bill, dubbed the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All (DASH) Act, would provide new tax credits and down payment assistance, including a down payment tax credit for first-time homebuyers. It would also strengthen the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to help deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic, as well as create a Renter's Tax Credit and Middle-Income Housing Tax Credit.

#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Homelessness#Senate Finance Committee#D Oregon#Renter#Housing Choice Vouchers#Americans#Treasury#Lihtc#The Renter S Tax Credit#Eaha
New Legislation Takes Aim at Housing Affordability

“Housing is a human right. Yet, millions of Americans pay more than half of their monthly take-home pay to keep a roof over their head. And more than half a million Americans don't have housing at all,” Senator Wyden said. “America is amidst a serious crisis of housing affordability, and it's a big challenge that demands big, bold solutions. As housing prices skyrocket, a generation of young people are increasingly locked out of homeownership. It’s time America’s lawmakers get with the program and enact 21st Century housing policies that adequately address 21st Century challenges.”
Child Tax Credit plan OK’d

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The increased child tax credit for Marianas families included by the U.S. Congress in the American Rescue Plan Act in March has now been approved for distribution. Next up is for the CNMI government to start distributing the child tax checks. It was not immediately learned when that is...
Nick Leedom: Make the Child Tax Credit permanent

Instead of continuing to complain about pandemic unemployment insurance, republicans would be better off focusing on a policy making a difference right now that will lapse without further action. The Child Tax Credit has been around for years, but with all of the economic hardship being felt by families like...
FHFA proposes affordable housing goal for minority communities

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s proposed affordable housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from 2022 to 2024 include a subcategory covering lending to minority neighborhoods for the first time. The new home purchase target in the plan released Wednesday would set a 10% benchmark for qualified single-family lending...
Analysis of Sen. Wyden’s Pass-through Deduction Proposal

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) recently introduced the Small Business Tax Fairness Act—the impact of which we modeled—to reform the Section 199A pass-through business deduction created in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. The provision currently allows taxpayers to deduct up to 20 percent of their qualified business income from their taxable income, subject to certain limitations. Wyden’s bill would make the following changes to the deduction, which is scheduled to expire altogether in 2026:
Fortune

Senate budget proposal boosts child tax credit by up to $1,600

Parents could see even bigger child tax credit payments next year. The Senate Budget Committee’s proposal not only seeks to expand the enhanced credits beyond one year, as expected, it also extends who’s covered—and removes all tax liability for those checks. The proposal makes the extra payments that were passed...
Journalists Seeking Local News Tax Credits

Local journalists are urging the Senate to provide tax credits to stations that staff up their newsrooms, citing, in part, Big Tech’s “devouring” of their local ad market, Editor and Publisher magazine has reported. In a letter to Senate leadership, associations have called for passage of the Local Journalism Sustainability...
LETTER: 'Long term danger' to Child Tax Credit

TO THE EDITOR: I read with interest the article about the Child Tax Credit in your July 22 issue ("Rep. Malinowski hears from constituents lifted up by the Child Tax Credit," page 7). The federal government, as part of its America Rescue Plan Act of 2021, requires the Internal Revenue Service to send out advanced child tax credit payments. The amounts are $300 a month for each child under 6 years of age and $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17. The payments extend from July 10 December.
Child Tax Credit added more than $693M to state economy

In July, the Child Tax Credit added $18.6 billion to local economies nationwide and more than $693 million to Pennsylvania’s economy, according to a recent Congressional Joint Economic Committee study. Middle-class families in Pennsylvania received assistance for more than 200,000 children. The average monthly payment in the state was $423....
Caregivers Tax Credit Bill Introduced in Congress

A bill that would offer up to a $5,000 tax credit for family caregivers has been introduced in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. The Credit for Caring Act of 2021 has been authored in the House by Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Calif.) and in the Senate by Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and co-sponsored by Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Shelly Capito (R-W.Va.). The bill would give eligible family caregivers a 30% tax credit for qualified expenses above $2,000.
Expanded child tax credit is changing lives

Some 39 million families across the country found something in their bank account (or mailbox) last month that’s long overdue: A significant investment by our government in eliminating child poverty. That’s because as of July 15 and every month until the end of the year, the federal government began distributing...
Senate Pushes for $40,000 Cap on EV Tax Credit

Senate budget amendment that limits $7,500 federal tax credit to EVs priced below $40,000 is passed this week. The Senate amendment also restricts availability of the credit to households with an income below $100,000. Changes to the federal tax credit have been debated for a number of years, as EV...
Maloney says child tax credit payments are on their way

WASHINGTON DC – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) Friday announced the delivery of the second round of Child Tax Credit payments. The payments, according to Maloney, are part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). “This historic tax cut is more than just a monthly check. It’s helping parents put gas...
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Says Senate Budget Resolution Invests Significantly in Californians - Extends Several Tax Credits Including the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

August 12, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Wednesday released the following statement on the Democratic infrastructure budget resolution passed by the Senate:. “The Democratic budget resolution is a historic investment in the American people, one that will make a huge difference for Californians. “The resolution provides...
Hydropower tax credits gaining bipartisan momentum

Federal legislation aimed at improving the nation’s hydropower infrastructure and led by members of the Alaska congressional delegation also has rare support from some of the leading industry and environmental players in the realm. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, submitted the Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectric and River Restoration...
@growwithco

Small Business Vaccine Tax Credit

If your small business offers paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations, you could be eligible for a tax credit. Here's what employers need to know. Earlier this year, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), which included a tax credit for small employers that offered paid time off for receiving and recovering from the COVID-19 vaccine. This tax credit makes it easier for businesses to incentivize their workforce to get vaccinated, as well as give employees the proper time they need to get vaccinated and recover from it if they experience side effects.

