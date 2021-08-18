Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

International food trade show to debut US event in Las Vegas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. debut of a long-established international food and beverage industry trade show could make Las Vegas a magnet for foodies and food product retailers, distributors and wholesalers, event producers and tourism officials said.

An announcement Tuesday by Emerald Holding Inc. and Comexposium, owner of the SIAL brand of worldwide food shows, was timed as a topper to Emerald’s ongoing International Pizza Expo now at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“This partnership underscores the ever-increasing importance of creating a single event for the food industry,” Jessica Blue, Emerald executive vice president, said in a statement.

SIAL, for Salon International de L’Alimentation, has a 50-year history and says it draws some 16,000 exhibitors and 700,000 visitors from 200 countries to 10 shows in France, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.

“We plan to bring a new international food exhibition to life in Las Vegas to enable comprehensive sourcing of new products,” said Nicolas Trentesaux, SIAL Network Global CEO. “We look forward to welcoming guests to share our vision, and spark new and exciting connections in the food industry.”

The announcement hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority puts the SIAL America show on the Convention Center schedule for March 2022.

It will feature organic and wellness products, beverages, grocery, sweets and bakery, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy, frozen foods, snacks and meats, organizers and the authority said.

Emerald hosts 10 other annual events in Las Vegas including the ASD Market Week business-to-business show, the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show and the Sports Licensing & Tailgate Show.

