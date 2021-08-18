Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Paris Hilton Says She's Going to Wear 10 Dresses at Her Wedding

By Elizabeth Loga n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What, did you think Paris Hilton would elope? Get hitched in some intimate courthouse ceremony? No, of course not. The woman who defined the socialite-heiress archetype for a generation is obviously getting married in a three-day wedding extravaganza that will include as many as 10 outfit changes. Her family is in the hospitality business, after all.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Congratulations to Paris Hilton, Pregnant at 40 & Expecting Her First Child With Her Fiancé

Paris Hilton is pregnant and we simply can’t believe it. It seems like just yesterday that the heiress-slash-socialite was on The Simple Life learning how to flip burgers with counterpart Nicole Richie, but both those ladies have totally transformed their lives today. Richie shares kids Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, and Page Six has just revealed that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after opening up earlier this year about undergoing IVF treatments. We couldn’t be more excited for Hilton — and for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton to welcome another grandchild!
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Actually, I’m not pregnant, says Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has dismissed widespread speculation she is pregnant. It was reported by US outlets on Tuesday that the heiress and socialite, who turned 40 in February, was expecting her first child with new fiance Carter Reum. But, taking to her This Is Paris podcast, she said: “I woke up...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Paris Hilton And Her Fiancé Carter Reum Reportedly Expecting A Child

Paris Hilton news reveals that the hotel heiress is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Carter Reum according to Page Six. The 40-year old blond businesswoman has dated a who’s who of VIP’s and was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis and actor Chris Zylka.
RetailVogue

Rihanna Wears Her Most Fiery Date Night Look Yet

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What to wear to celebrate the news of your new fragrance line? A flaming silk shirt, if you’re Rihanna. The businesswoman, who yesterday...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer Knit Top and We’re in Love

Dua Lipa has been giving us life this week with her slew of killer vacation looks on Instagram. In case you've been living under a social media rock, the "Don't Start Now" singer has been living it up in the tropical paradise of Kep Merli, Albania with her family and boyfriend Anwar Hadid.
Malibu, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum Buy Oceanfront Malibu Getaway

When the pregnancy rumors become too tedious or selecting those 10 wedding dresses for her upcoming nuptials becomes too stressful, Paris Hilton can now escape from her longtime Beverly Hills stronghold to the more laidback beach community of Malibu. Records reveal America’s favorite hotel heiress-turned-socialite-turned-business mogul and her fiancée Carter Reum — a venture capitalist and son of the late tycoon Robert Reum — have plunked down $8.4 million for an oceanfront house on desirable La Costa Beach. Hilton, ever the crafty entrepreneur, has already filmed a promo video for her new Netflix show “Cooking With Paris” in the Malibu home’s kitchen. But when the...
CelebritiesPosted by
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Minidress Pretty Much Everyone Brings on Vacation

As you were probably made aware of this weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Saint-Tropez celebrating her 52nd birthday. And I don't know about you, but I can't look away. I don't even care that they're trolling us or something (look it up)—in fact, I love it. But I digress. The point of this story is to tell you about the dress that J.Lo wore while out shopping in Monaco, so let's get to it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Hot Pink Minidress & Glittering Pumps on ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest look from “Cooking With Paris.” Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix cooking series, the hotel heiress broke out her favorite shade — hot pink, of course — in a bold number from Christian Cowan. The strapless design pulled elements from the 1980s with a mini silhouette, dramatic bow and sleek train. To accent the color scheme further, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with glittering fuschia pumps set atop a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel. View this post on Instagram A post...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Paris Hilton plans 10 outfit changes during 3-day wedding, more news

Of course Paris Hilton will have 10 dresses at her three-day wedding …. When Paris Hilton ties the knot with her fiancé, venture capitalist Carter Reum, cameras will be on hand to film the wedding for her forthcoming Peacock series, "Paris in Love," and the crew might wanna rest up before the big day — er, days. "It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 17 edition of "The Tonight Show." The DJ and heiress, 40, went on to assure Jimmy she's "not a bridezilla at all," then promptly admitted things will be a little over-the-top on the wedding gown front. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she mused, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, meanwhile, is unlikely to pack multiple tuxes. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris said. She also explained that after her more serious YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris," in which she alleged she experienced "physical, emotional and verbal abuse" at Utah's Provo Canyon School, she wanted fans "to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending." Paris and her Prince Charming got engaged in February; they were first linked as a couple in January 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy