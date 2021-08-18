Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Kanye West sets third 'Donda' event for Thursday in Chicago

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXMmr_0bVQ0qIU00
Kanye West has announced a third "Donda" event for Chicago where fans can hear his upcoming album live. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West will hold a third listening party for his often delayed album Donda at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 1 p.m. EDT. The show will begin at 10 p.m. EDT.

West made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday. The rapper previously held two Donda events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The last Donda event took place on Aug. 5 and included a livestream show beforehand that was presented by Apple Music. The livestream featured West working out, sleeping and more before the second listening party.

Donda, West's 10th studio album, has been delayed multiple times. The project was expected to hit streaming services after both listening parties but was never released.

Donda, named after West's late mother who died at the age of 58 in 2007, is set to feature guest appearances from Jay-Z, the late Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more.

Moments from Kanye West's career

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
168K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mercedes Benz Stadium#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Kanye West shows off bedroom in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West has showed off his living space inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 'Stronger' hitmaker is currently living in the sports ground in Atlanta while finishing his upcoming album 'Donda' and it seems there's not much to distract him from his work as his set-up is very basic. Kanye shared...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"

Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian Wears a Full-Body Balenciaga Outfit to Kanye's Second Donda Party

Kim Kardashian stepped out a mysterious look to support her estranged husband Kanye West. The star and all four of her children attended West's second listening party for his 10th studio album Donda Thursday, which took place once again at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kardashian wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, which included a long-sleeved top, tight pants, over-the-knee boots, and a full face mask. The star also wore black stilletos, with her hair in a long braid.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Hot 97 Marks the Return of Summer Jam Concert, Featuring Swizz Beatz’s DMX Tribute

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert will make a comeback on August 22 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Distinguished by its New York flare, Summer Jam is one of the biggest annual hip hop concerts in the world. It has also set the stage for some of the biggest moments in the culture, itself. In 2001, attendees erupted in cheer when Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter brought out Michael Jackson as a surprise guest during his performance. The festival is also where Swizz Beatz initially faced off with Kanye West in an iconic producer battle in 2007, thus laying the groundwork for the cultural phenomenon known today as Verzuz. According to Hot 97 radio personality TT Torrez, this year’s festival will be just as exciting.
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Kanye West Allegedly Posts Drake’s Toronto Home Address

The war of “who is going to drop the album first” continues with Kanye adding fuel to the fire as he allegedly posted Drake’s Toronto home address. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye posted a Google Maps screenshot of what appears to allegedly be the home of the Canadian rapper.
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Trippie Redd – Betrayal (Featuring Drake)

Drake has hopped on “Betrayal” with Trippie Redd from his recently released album, Trip At Knight. On the new track, the Ohio native pulls the Toronto superstar into his world of high octane, energetic production. In this new arena, the GRAMMY winner delivers a staccato flow with a bit of a bounce.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Appears To Shade Kanye West Over "DONDA" Delay On "Betrayal"

There was a brief moment in the past month where we were left to believe that Drake and Kanye West had finally buried the hatchet after Karen Civil said that the two were back to being friends. However, that doesn't seem to be entirely accurate. Tension still brews between OVO and G.O.O.D Music. Shortly after the debut of DONDA, Consequence, 'Ye's close collaborator, pressed Swizz Beatz on Twitter for Drake's Certified Lover Boy release date in what appeared to be an attempt to recreate Kanye West vs. 50 Cent's iconic showdown in 2007.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amidst Divorce, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Started Spending Personal Time Together Again

Based on what viewers saw on Keeping Up with the Kardashians final season, things were not going well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. Kardashian lamented on the show that she wanted someone she could do the “little things” with, which was complicated by West living mostly on a ranch in Wyoming. Their issues eventually snowballed into Kardashian filing for divorce in late February. The proceedings are still underway, but the two have been spending more personal time together as of late.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

4 of 40,000 got the vaccine at Kanye West's 'DONDA' listening event

Okay - check this, Kanye West’s second DONDA listening party, doubled as a vaccination opportunity for the 40,000 attendees, and apparently 4 of them received the shot. Yeah, so even though the Mercedes-Benz Stadium actively attempted to encourage attendees to get vaccinated leading up to the event, they ramped up their efforts by additionally promoting the in-venue vaccination opportunity efforts to provide the Pfizer vaccine in sections 340-347 until 9:30PM to those who so chose.
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Lil Durk Returns to Chicago for The Summer Smash Suprise Set

Chicago’s Douglas Park was the home to a special moment in 2021 Hip-Hop history. Lil Durk returned to his hometown with a surprise set at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival. News of a special set emerged midway through Sunday and around 6 p.m. central time, Durkio emerged and surprised the...
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Uzi Vert: ‘Kanye a Fake Pastor’

Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West have worked together before, and while he hasn’t been heard on the yet-to-be-released Donda, Uzi still took to Twitter Monday to share some recent opinions on Yeezy. “Kanye a fake pastor,” Uzi tweeted alongside a laughing emoji. He’d later delete the tweet. While fans...
Chicago, ILfox5atlanta.com

Kanye West teases 'Donda' album listening event at Soldier Field

CHICAGO - Kanye West announced a listening party for his yet-to-be-released album taking place Aug. 26 at Soldier Field. The Chicago native, who has been working on his new album "Donda," made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram. He hosted a listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22...
Musicuncrazed.com

Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Event Becomes Most Watched Apple Music Livestream

Kanye West’s second DONDA listening event last week was reportedly the most watched Apple Music livestream ever. The rapper hosted the event last week on Thursday, August 5 to give fans a preview at his upcoming new album. West also livestreamed directly from his dressing room living quarters at the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy