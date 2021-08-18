Kanye West sets third 'Donda' event for Thursday in Chicago

Kanye West has announced a third "Donda" event for Chicago where fans can hear his upcoming album live. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West will hold a third listening party for his often delayed album Donda at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 1 p.m. EDT. The show will begin at 10 p.m. EDT.

West made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday. The rapper previously held two Donda events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The last Donda event took place on Aug. 5 and included a livestream show beforehand that was presented by Apple Music. The livestream featured West working out, sleeping and more before the second listening party.

Donda, West's 10th studio album, has been delayed multiple times. The project was expected to hit streaming services after both listening parties but was never released.

Donda, named after West's late mother who died at the age of 58 in 2007, is set to feature guest appearances from Jay-Z, the late Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more.

