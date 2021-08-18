East Atlanta Rd Stockbridge widening!
Did you know East Atlanta Rd. Stockbridge, Ga will be widened this fall/winter from N. Henry Blvd to the railroad crossing at Love St! The downtown Stockbridge project will include a right turn lane onto N. Henry Blvd from East Atlanta Rd. improving traffic flow. The project includes black mast post arm signals with street lights and decorative stamped paver crosswalks for a modern appeal adding beautification and pedestrian safety. A similar project including all the same elements will realign N. & S. Lee Street at First Baptist Church into a 4 way intersection with black mast post arm signals, stamped paver crossings, and multi use paths for walkability while adding beautification to the city streetscape.bwcatlantasouth.com
