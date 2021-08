It’s been a wild year for standard players. Throne of Eldraine pushed the limits of how strong a standard set could be. Ikoria introduced Companions, a card type that was immediately reworked to be less oppressive. And of course, there was everyone’s favorite titan Uro – a card so good, it was actually suboptimal to not play it. Players feel like standard is stale and a bit boring. Magic players are looking for something to revitalize the format and bring some life back into the game. The players want something that always delivers.