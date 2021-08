NBC announced their full coverage plans for the Aug. 24-Sept. 5 Paralympics Tuesday, and that includes a lot of tonnage on NBCSN, Olympic Channel, authenticated streaming (NBCOlympics.com and the NBC app), and Peacock. They’ll have more than 200 hours of TV coverage, plus the first-ever Paralympics primetime coverage on NBC. The broadcast NBC coverage will include four during-competition windows (two on Aug. 29, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 5) and two following highlights/docuseries shows on Sept. 11 and 12. Here’s more from that release: