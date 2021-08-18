Cancel
Expressive therapy for cancer patients

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 5 days ago

A free 12-week virtual expressive therapy groups (also known as dance movement therapy) for patients and survivors of cancer will begin on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Expressive therapy focuses on healing through a creative lens. Based on the interrelationship of body, mind and emotion, it uses art, writing, music and movement, together with verbal sharing, to further the emotional, physical and spiritual integration of the participant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy