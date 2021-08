DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a jackknifed big rig has shut down traffic on southbound on I-35E in Denton.

It happened around 11 a.m. this morning near Dallas Drive.

No word yet from Denton Police on what caused the crash, but they did say traffic was forced off the freeway between Teasley Lane and Lillian Miller Parkway.

Denton Police said they expected the roadway to be shut down for several hours.