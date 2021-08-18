Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Up Close and On the Ground With Canada’s Intrepid Tree Planters

By Winnie Lee
Atlas Obscura
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRita Leistner admits to having nightmares about planting trees. For almost 10 years she worked as a tree planter in the forests of British Columbia, and now she’s the creative force behind Forest for the Trees, a photo book and documentary about the intrepid souls who take on this arduous, relentless, and ultimately rewarding job. In the opening lines of her film she explains how those bad dreams have recurred every six months or so for the last 20 years, “… so it’s obviously something that has never left me.”

www.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrepid#Photography#Canada#Planters#Volunteers#Forest#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Iraq
Related
AnimalsMontgomery News

From the Ground Up: Bicycling with butterflies

In April 2017 Sara Dykman set off by bicycle on a trip of over 10,000 miles that would take her from Mexico to Canada and back again. This wasn’t the first long-distance ride Dykman had ever undertaken, but it would be different from any other she or anyone else had done. She would follow millions of monarch butterflies on their annual migration, from their wintering-over grounds high in the mountains of central Mexico, to their breeding territories to the north, and back again. By day, she would visit with monarch researchers, make dozens of presentations to schoolchildren, and search roadside ditches and fields for the milkweed plants that are the host plants for these butterflies. By night, camped in her tent, she logged daily notes that would eventually become “Bicycling with Butterflies” (Timber Press, 2021).
Industrykitco.com

Canada blocks proposed Rocky Mountain coal mine on environmental grounds

TTAWA - Canada on Friday formally blocked a proposal to build a steelmaking coal mine in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, citing what it said would be the significant environmental damage. The decision did not come as a surprise since energy regulators last month said the Grassy Mountain project, proposed...
PoliticsTimes Daily

Official: Canada sending forces to close Afghan embassy

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan where staff in Canada's embassy in Kabul will be evacuated before it closes, a source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
AnimalsInverse

This animal can kill 10 grown men, but its body adapted to save itself

You don’t want to mess with the golden poison frog, aka the poison dart frog. Its cute appearance belies deadly physiology. Just one of these tiny critters (scientific name: Phyllobates terribilis) contains enough toxins to kill 10 men, making them one of the most lethal animals on the planet relative to their size, which is not much bigger than a paperclip.
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Remember The Day After Tomorrow? An expert has predicted that it could come true

A scientist has warned that the scenes from the 2004 blockbuster disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow are no longer science fiction and are already starting to take place. The movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, is an overdramatisation of what would happen under extreme climate change, with New York City being frozen solid after just a few days following a huge tsunami. Most of North America and Europe becomes a frozen wasteland in the movie and, although it might seem farfetched, sometimes reality is scarier than fiction.
Scienceinsideedition.com

Russian Scientists Have Discovered 43,000-Year-Old Frozen Lion Cubs

Before humans called them “The King of the Jungle,” relatives of the mighty lion roamed the earth. And now scientists in Russia have found what is believed to be the best-preserved specimen of a 43,000-year-old cave lion cub. They call the cub Boris and estimate he was about one month...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

World’s Fastest-Accelerating Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy