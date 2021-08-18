Up Close and On the Ground With Canada’s Intrepid Tree Planters

In April 2017 Sara Dykman set off by bicycle on a trip of over 10,000 miles that would take her from Mexico to Canada and back again. This wasn’t the first long-distance ride Dykman had ever undertaken, but it would be different from any other she or anyone else had done. She would follow millions of monarch butterflies on their annual migration, from their wintering-over grounds high in the mountains of central Mexico, to their breeding territories to the north, and back again. By day, she would visit with monarch researchers, make dozens of presentations to schoolchildren, and search roadside ditches and fields for the milkweed plants that are the host plants for these butterflies. By night, camped in her tent, she logged daily notes that would eventually become “Bicycling with Butterflies” (Timber Press, 2021).