Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short clue you in on their new Hulu mystery comedy

By Dan Snierson
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Martin and Martin Short have conquered the comedy world together and apart. Now, with the help of an unlikely cohort and an offbeat Manhattan murder mystery, they might bridge the generation gap, too. Two-thirds of the Three Amigos have teamed up with Disney Channel standout-turned-global pop star Selena Gomez to headline Only Murders in the Building. Debuting Aug. 31 on Hulu, the sly, star-jammed whodunit follows lonely former TV detective Charles (Martin, 76), insolvent desperate director Oliver (Short, 71), and aloof aspiring artist Mabel (Gomez, 29), who bond over their shared love of a true-crime podcast and wind up not only investigating a death in their Upper West Side co-op, but recording a podcast about it. The twisty ride also involves a New York deli king, the Hardy Boys, something called Gut Milk, frozen cats, and, sure, Sting. EW rounded up the three stars/executive producers for a revealing, off-the-books interrogation.

ew.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Grey
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Selena
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Bob Balaban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Comedies#Disney Channel#Gut Milk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureParade

Martin Short Talks Hulu's Only Murders in the Building—Plus, the New Mystery Books You Should Read

An odd trio of true-crime-obsessed neighbors (Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin) immerse themselves in a murder investigation in their Upper West Side Manhattan apartment building in Only Murders in the Building (August 31 on Hulu). Will the amateur sleuths solve the crime or is the killer among them? “We’re intrigued, we’re suspense-filled, we’re part of it. It’s an interactive experience because you’re trying to solve it with us,” says Short of the 10-episode mystery-comedy. “The genre of a true murder mystery is timeless—I don’t think we ever get tired of what that can be.” Here, Short tells us what inspired his love of whodunits, and we share new mystery books that will keep you guessing.
Musiccodelist.biz

Selena Gomez: is she retiring from music?

Selena Gomez is considering retiring from music. The 28-year-old singer and actress wants to give her career “one last try” before deciding to retire from the music industry forever. Gomez believes that people don’t “take her seriously” and don’t care about the material she publishes. In an interview with Vogue...
CelebritiesMetro active

Steve Martin, Martin Short at Mountain Winery

Two of the funniest amigos in comedy are together again. This Monday, Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their newest tour, “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” to the idyllic Mountain Winery, where they’re sure to sing, laugh, riff and improvise about their years of friendship and endless well of comedic work. The two-man show is entirely new material, but will likely harken back to their partnership over the last fifty years, from Saturday Night Live, through Father of the Bride and many more beloved comedic works. Pack a vaccine card, hand sanitizer and some tissue for the tears from hearty laughter!
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Steve Martin: Poignant scene was cut from Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Steve Martin has explained how he found out that a poignant scene between himself and John Candy was cut from the movie 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' when re-reading the script. Steve Martin has revealed a poignant scene featuring himself and John Candy was cut from 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles'. The...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Selena Gomez Sings an Ariana Grande Track on TikTok

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez was spotted singing to a hit by Ariana Grande in a video that was posted on TikTok. The two have never been featured on a track together but this isn't the first time Grande and Gomez have shown love for one another. Last year, Grande sent over bouquets of flowers in the shape of ice cream cones after the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer dropped her single with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, "Ice Cream."
CelebritiesPage Six

Selena Gomez channels Marilyn Monroe for Elle magazine

Selena Gomez is having a Marilyn moment. The star exudes Old Hollywood glamour on the cover of Elle’s September 2021 issue, pairing blond waves with a classic red lip. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 29, draped herself across a bed for the pinup-style photoshoot, sporting Falke fishnets and a pink tweed Chanel skirt.
MoviesEW.com

Michael Keaton looks back on Batman, Beetlejuice, and more of his memorable roles

Ron Howard's Oscar-and-Felix tale of two mismatched co-workers (Keaton and Henry Winkler) at a New York City morgue nearly didn't become the actor's first big break: "I don't how many times I had to go back in and audition," he recalls. "It was just callback after callback after callback." But he loved the concept of opposites, and the script: "Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, they're terrific comedy writers. In fact, I never thought of this before, but Lowell, I think, actually wrote on The Odd Couple. [Ed. note: it's true]....And they gave me the green light to riff a lot, so I did."
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is Justin Bieber’s new song about Selena Gomez?

The new song of Justin Bieber, Ghost, it means you have your ex Selena Gomez in the head ?, let’s break down all the details. With the debut of his sixth studio album, Justice, the Beliebers are going over the pop star’s lyrics with a fine tooth comb. As the...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Steve Martin, Rita Moreno to headline upcoming Bryan Series season

GREENSBORO — Two celebrated entertainers and a chef and humanitarian will be among five speakers in the next Guilford College Bryan Series season at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Steve Martin, Rita Moreno and José Andrés will appear in the season that launches Jan. 25 with...
Stamford, NYPosted by
Suzanne Rothberg

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short Come Together For A One-Night-Only Hilarious Show At The Palace Theatre

Steve Martin and Martin Short will appear on August 26 at The Palace Theatre StamfordParachute Concerts LLC/The Palace Theatre. Known as 'The Funniest Show in Town At The Moment' the two superstars of comedy will feature special guests former 'Late Show with David Letterman' band leader Paul Shaffer and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Calum Worthy Joins Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Calum Worthy has been cast as a lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Worthy will play Zack. Fifteen years ago, Zack played the kid on the family sitcom Step Right Up. A self-described “hyphenate movie star/hip hop artist,” Zack covers his insecurities with a false bravado. Reboot is created by Levitan, who co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom. It was based on...
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

This Is How Selena Gomez Wants To Be Remembered

Selena Gomez is opening up about how she wants to be remembered – Just Jared. This is what Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have named their newborn – Lainey Gossip. Find out which band has canceled all of their 2021 tour dates – Just Jared. Did you know that all...
Empire

Jennifer Lawrence And Director Paolo Sorrentino Attached To Film About Hollywood Agent Sue Mengers

Welcome to the latest round of studios/streamers scrambling to pick up a compelling package featuring award-winning talent both in front of and behind the camera – if this isn't Hollywood's version of "nature is healing," we don't know what is. Right now, Apple, Netflix and other cash handy companies are competing for a new, untitled film that will star Jennifer Lawrence, with The Great Beauty's Paolo Sorrentino calling the shots.
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For THIS IS THE YEAR Produced by Selena Gomez

Check out this official trailer for THIS IS THE YEAR, the directorial debut of David Henrie (who also appears in the film), produced by Selena Gomez. Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to David Henrie’s directorial debut THIS IS THE YEAR. Executive produced by Selena Gomez, the coming-of-age dramedy takes a contemporary spin on classic 1980s movies, the beloved genre of that era’s youth. The film stars Lorenzo James Henrie (Fear the Walking Dead), Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth), Bug Hall (Little Rascals), Alyssa Jirrels (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jake Short (A.N.T. Farm), with Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Gregg Sulkin (Runaways).

Comments / 1

Community Policy