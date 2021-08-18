Garth Brooks cancels tour stops, including Foxborough
(CNN/WFSB) - Garth Brooks planned to hit the stage in multiple cities this summer. The COVID-19 Delta variant, however, had other plans. Wednesday, he announced the cancellation of four stops on his stadium tour. The shows included Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for Sept. 18, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for Sept. 25, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for Oct. 2, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for Oct. 9, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet.www.wfsb.com
