Texas school gets around mask mandate by using dress code loophole, snubbing Gov. Abbott's order

A school district in Texas has found a creative way to get around Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates in schools.

Abbott, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, issued an executive order last month that says "no governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering."

In response to Abbott's statewide ban, the Paris Independent School District of about 4,000 students has made masks part of the dress code policy for all schools that lie within the district. In a statement, the districts' board of trustees says it “believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues.”

"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district," the statement said.

The statement also noted that nothing in the executive order states that the governor has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code , which gives school districts the power to supervise health and safety measures, so the board has elected to amend the dress code consistent with "statutory authority."

This kind of mask mandate loophole may not work in other states, though, according to Lindsay Wiley , a health law expert from the American University Washington College of Law. But it is possible that public universities or even local school districts could rely on some other authority, which the governor has not suspended, to impose requirements.

"I don’t know enough about Texas law to say definitively that there isn’t such an authority on the books somewhere," Wiley told USA TODAY.

The Texas Disaster Act gives the governor authority to suspend at least some types of state laws.

"The governor’s order banning mask requirements states that it suspends provisions of the state’s health and safety code that would otherwise give local officials authority to implement disease control measures, but authority over school dress codes is distinct," Wiley said.

With rising COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious strain of the delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking by all students ages 2 and older, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

"There's no single action that we can take that is perfectly protective against COVID. And so when we do things like wearing masks, improving the ventilation, keeping some distance between people, all those things together are really synergistic and creating as safe an environment as we can have," said Dr. Richard Martinello, Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine.

"If you have large outbreaks in schools, then schools may have to close for periods of time," said Thomas Murray, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and medical director of infection control at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. He said masking is the main way schools can reduce transmission, especially because vaccines are not yet available for children younger than 12.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends everyone older than 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers – and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a news release.

