Like father, like son? Jack Brady works out with his Super Bowl-winning dad at Bucs camp

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pictured along with his oldest son Jack, 13, left, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) during a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday at Bucs training camp at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA ― Long after practice had ended Wednesday, 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady was working on his mobility and doing sprints on an adjacent field.

His running mate was his son, 13-year-old Jack, who served as a ball boy for the Bucs this week in training camp.

“It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and it’s really a treat to have him here. He thinks it’s fun, but it’s way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool.

“He’s just a great kid. I don’t want to blow his head up too much. He’s probably going to read this. Just a real special kid. It’s fun to be with him. He’s good with everything. Let’s run, let’s go on the boat, let’s golf, let’s ride bikes. I mean, he’s pretty cool with anything.

“He listens pretty well,” Brady continued. “I’ve got to keep him hydrated out there. I’m trying to always make sure he’s drinking. Because it’s so hot out here, you lose a lot and he’s not thinking, he’s just running around. Then he gets home and he’s wiped out. So I’m trying to keep his fluids in him and he gets to watch. He probably hears a lot of words that he doesn’t typically hear at his school, but that’s being on the football field.”

Jack got pretty good reviews from Bucs coach Bruce Arians, as well.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Arains said. “He knows how to get them back (on the sideline). He’s the ‘get-back’ coach right now. He’s dong a hell of a job.”

• • •

