18 August 2021

Poetry is wonderful entertainment. Check out the August poems from our wonderful poets. Who knew? Who knew when I attended A tryout At the suggestion of a friend That a wonderful experience Awaited me? What could be lovelier Than speaking the words of others In a beautiful setting With a director and authors Who cared And people who sometimes Lived the words? Words that resonated to me In my new home Where belonging was Never a question Love Again Love is not only for the young It appears out of nowhere When least expected At any age With the same strength as before Only different The same capacity to turn life upside-down In new ways ~ Stephanie Sloane, author of Dear Me: Poems of Loss, Grief, and Hope in New York’s Darkest Days.