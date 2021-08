With the Steelers’ regular season drawing near, I personally hope these five players prove me wrong and exceed expectations. The Steelers maintain a certain level of expectation every year due to their longstanding success in the league. While their expectations are down a bit this year, most still expect them to be competitive and be in play for a playoff spot. Individual team members also naturally carry certain expectations, and in the case of the five below, I personally think they will struggle in 2021 more than most.