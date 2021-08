This new documentary, co-directed by Phil Grabsky and Shoaib Sharifi and filmed over a period of 20 years, chronicles an Afghan youth, Mir Hussein, from his childhood to his life in present-day Kabul. That it resembles a nonfiction, Afghan variation on Richard Linklater’s acclaimed 2014 Boyhood is a powerful enough hook, but My Childhood, My Country, being released just as the rapid American withdrawal from the country has resulted in violent chaos, gains added urgency when you consider the plight of its principal subject. One can only pray that he survives, and that the filmmakers can catch up with him...