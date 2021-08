I read your article with delight (“Golden girls: These Pittsburgh-area Girl Scouts are gold standards” by Abby Mackey, Aug. 15)! As the mom of three Gold Award earning Girls Scouts, I know the time and dedication it takes to earn the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. In general, I don't think the Gold Award is viewed as prestigious as the Boy Scout Eagle Scout ranking, and this article helps shine a light on the great work that Girl Scouts also do in and for their community.