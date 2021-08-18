Cancel
Black Book Is a Dark Deckbuilder Built on Slavic Myth

By Grace Benfell
Paste Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first, Black Book feels familiar. Its card-based battle system borrows from the explosion of deckbuilding roguelikes, most obviously Slay the Spire. The way the game structures itself around gaining new cards and expanding potential strategies will be familiar to anyone who has played games like this before. However, rather than using a slight narrative framing to hold up a number crunching strategy game, Black Book’s combat feels like the metaphor of a JRPG. It is a system that deepens its themes of people living in a dying ancient myth.

