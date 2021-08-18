Black Book Is a Dark Deckbuilder Built on Slavic Myth

Game Science Studio recently released a 13-minute long trailer of Black Myth Wukong. With the short trailer from earlier this year that welcomed the Year of the Ox, as well as the longer, 15-minute gameplay trailer that announced the game to the world last year, Black Myth Wukong was able to garner enough attention and now has a strong following amongst gamers. Made with Unreal Engine 5, the game is one of the most visually stunning, crisp-feeling games of the future. But perhaps the most important question to be answered now is this: when is the Black Myth Wukong release date?