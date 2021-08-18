Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Melissa Sampson, Mallard Drive, Lumberton; and Esther Sanders, Quail Run Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Antioch Baptist Church, Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Lacy Cummings, N.C. 72 and Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke; Patricia Locklear, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; and Vardell Hunt, U.S. 501, Maxton.

Charlie Cain reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a robbery that occurred at N.C. 41 North and Regan Church Road in Lumberton.