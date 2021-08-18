Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment sites

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIh6E_0bVPujGF00

Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke are speaking from Pembroke Pines about the monoclonal antibody treatment for coronavirus patients.

DeSantis said the monoclonal antibody treatment is free and will be available seven days a week at up to 20 locations. He said those sites will be able to treat up to 300 patients per day.

Currently, the treatment is being offered at one location, according to the Florida Department of Health .

Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, FL 32805
Open daily 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DeSantis announced additional new locations during the press conference:

C.B. Smith Park
900 North Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Hours: 7 days a week; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

West Gate Park
3691 Oswego Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

At the direction of Gov. DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are working together to deploy mobile and stationary monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites.

For more information click here .

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kevin Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthKRQE News 13

How will COVID booster be administered in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s been a lot of talk about people getting COVID booster shots. But who is eligible now? When will everyone be eligible and how will it work in New Mexico? The state health department said plans are still being finalized on how it will administer COVID boosters if it gets approved for all Americans.
Pennsylvania StateWYTV.com

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 7,652 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths since Friday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,269,555 cases and 28,076 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. There...
las-cruces.org

Department of Health Provides Options for COVID Surveillance Testing

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reminded New Mexicans of options to get tested for COVID-19. The guidance is intended to support New Mexicans as case counts rise across the state - and as vaccinate-or-test requirements are implemented for state employees, teachers, and workers in congregate settings. For...
Arizona Statestateofreform.com

Arizona health officials praise FDA’s Pfizer approval, encourage Arizonians to get vaccinated

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech version of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the vaccine will be under the brand name Comirnaty and is available for anyone 16 and older. Individuals in the 12 to 15 year age range can still get the Pfizer vaccine with the FDA’s emergency use authorization.
Trenton, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Health Department readies for big COVID booster rollout

New Jersey public health officials are finalizing plans to begin rolling out COVID booster shots next month. Last week, President Biden along with top officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced beginning September 20, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration and a CDC advisory committee, all adults who are full vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be eligible to get a booster shot eight months after their second shot was given.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Being Spread By Bugs In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy