DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment sites

Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke are speaking from Pembroke Pines about the monoclonal antibody treatment for coronavirus patients.

DeSantis said the monoclonal antibody treatment is free and will be available seven days a week at up to 20 locations. He said those sites will be able to treat up to 300 patients per day.

Currently, the treatment is being offered at one location, according to the Florida Department of Health .

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, FL 32805

Open daily 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DeSantis announced additional new locations during the press conference:

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

At the direction of Gov. DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are working together to deploy mobile and stationary monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites.

