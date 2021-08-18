Science Center of Iowa postpones fundraising gala due to COVID-19 concerns

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Aug. 9

With rapidly increasing COVID-19 activity in central Iowa, Local 5 is gathering information on events that have chosen to cancel or postpone celebrations due to health concerns.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Aug. 11 says the state's 14-day positivity rate is 7.7%. The 7-day positivity rate is also 7.6%.

Hospitalizations are also increasing: As of Aug. 11, 355 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19. On Aug. 11, 2020, hospitalizations were at 257.

The highest number of hospitalizations was recorded on Nov. 17 with 1,527 Iowans.

Science Center of Iowa's 'Big Blast'

Announcement made on Aug. 18

The Science Center of Iowa announced it will postpone its annual fundraising gala, which was scheduled for Aug. 22. SCI said the event will be pushed back to Nov. 12 due to rising COVID numbers and uncertainty about the Delta variant.

"Throughout the pandemic, our decision-making has been rooted in science," SCI President and CEO Curt Simmons said in a statement. "And while we are disappointed to not gather together next week as planned, the safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff is our top priority."

Tickets for the new event date can be purchased at www.sciowa.org/bigblast .

Labor Day Parade hosted by South Central Iowa Federation of Labor

Announcement made on Aug. 12

Delegates with the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO decided to cancel its Labor Day Parade in Des Moines scheduled for Sept. 6.

"With the uncertainty of the virus and the now continued upward direction of infections and hospitalizations, and for an abundance of caution, we will not be celebrating Labor Day 2021 with a parade," a press release said.

The group says they look forward to being able to celebrate Labor Day 2022 "in a big way."

