Listen Local: 5 Hip Hop Tracks you need to hear in August

It never seemed like this day would come but here we are: Boston’s hip hop artists have finally emerged from studio quarantine with live rhymes and beats booming once again. A largely vaccinated city is giving way to live shows returning (including one of our own) and a string of searing new releases setting the stage for a red-hot summer in a reanimated society. From block-party bangers to lo-fi underground, here are our Listen Local hip hop picks for the month to help you remember that care-free feeling and party-focused groove that only hip hop can provide.