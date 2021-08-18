Cancel
Restaurants

McDonald's will debut new light and airy donut on Sept. 1

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xicnq_0bVPuYV800

The people at the golden arches will serve up something else that's delicious for breakfast starting next month.

McDonald's will be adding a new Glazed Pull Apart Donut to its McCafe bakery lineup.

The new sweet treat will be available at participating restaurants starting on Sept. 1.

McDonald's says the new delectable is a "light and airy" confection in a sugary glaze that will be available in tear-off shareable bites.

The donut will join the chain's blueberry muffins, apple fritters and cinnamon rolls in its bakery lineup.

It will retail for $1.59.

It's the first limited edition offering added to the new McCafe bakery menu since it started.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

#Donut#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mccafe Bakery
