Enterprise-ready, all in one platform with largest single implementation in North America now available to serve multi-location dental groups and DSOs in the United States. MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CareCru, a leading developer of proprietary AI-driven, patient engagement, workflow automation and business analytics software for the dental industry, today announced the successful launch of its practice growth platform in the United States. Recent multi-practice wins in the US market are underpinned by CareCru's experience and success with dentalcorp (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest Dental Support Organization (DSO) with over 400 practices, 7,000 team members and 4 million annual patient visits.