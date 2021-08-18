Cancel
Top doc told Whitmer school mask mandate would curb virus

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Michigan’s top doctor says she's told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she adds there are other factors when considering the step.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun reiterated Wednesday she's “concerned” about the coronavirus’ potential impact on schools as the delta variant takes hold.

The state health department last week strongly recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status but stopped short of requiring it.

Superintendents have expressed frustration over having to decide about masks, a contentious issue in recent school board meetings.

Michigan StateWLNS

Governor Whitmer releases statement as Michigan prepares to receive Afghans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on Friday as Michigan prepares to receive Afghan resettlers and refugees. “Michigan’s greatest strength is—and always has been—our people. We have a rich history of multiculturalism—from the Dutch who settled in the West, to the Finns who mined the North, to the Middle-Easterners who made Dearborn a flourishing center for Arab culture, and countless others who make us who we are. People from around the world have come to Michigan over centuries for good-paying jobs, a high-quality education for their kids, and the right to live and worship freely.
Iowa StateChariton Leader

Iowa prohibition on mask mandates sees federal backlash

(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to enact a law prohibiting Iowa schools, counties and cities from requiring masks has incurred threats of legal action from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden announced Aug. 18 he is directing U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to “take additional steps...
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

No statewide mask mandates, Whitmer wants more police funding and another Jan. 6 suspect arrested: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — Pandemic policy dominated the discussion in Lansing this week, as some businesses implemented vaccine mandates and public school districts across Michigan consider issuing mask requirements. While there’s currently no effort at the state level to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates, vaccine-resistant doctors spoke against mandates as a condition...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Tightens Mask Rules For State Workers

State employees are being told they once again have to mask up at the office as a COVID-19 health precaution. The policy applies to 47,000 state employees who work in an office or other indoor setting. “Beginning today, on Monday, all state employees are going to need to wear a...
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI Health: Face-mask exemption certificates are fake

The Rhode Island Department of Health is putting out word about a fake certificate claiming the bearer has a "medical/religious" exemption from wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 The fake form displays the Health Department's logo, the Health Department said in a Tweet Sunday. "It was...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Caves to Teachers Union on School Personnel Vaccine Mandate

Trenton NJ, in what can only be perceived as caving in to pressure from the NJEA (NJ teachers Union ) Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 253, requiring all preschool to Grade 12 school personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18, 2021 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. This requirement will strengthen protections against the spread of COVID-19, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, to children in school settings, many of whom are under 12 years old and not yet eligible for vaccination.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan bill would ban school mask mandates, let parents decide

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bill introduced to the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday would ban all school mask mandates and allow parents to decide whether their children should have a face covering in class. House Bill 5269 from Republican State Rep. John Damoose of Harbor Springs would ban mask mandates...
Kentucky StateHerald-Dispatch

Kentucky governor orders masks in schools as virus surges

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Masking up in Kentucky schools was mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday as the fast-spreading delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The new executive action requiring indoor mask-wearing applies to K-12 Kentucky schools, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19, the Democratic governor...
Salt Lake County, UTkslnewsradio.com

Overturning recommended mask mandate in schools would be a mistake

SALT LAKE CITY– Elected officials are predicting the Salt Lake County Council will overturn the mask mandate in schools for kids younger than 12. However, a well-known pediatrician believes that would be a major mistake. The county council is expected to discuss the mask mandate recommendation proposed by Salt Lake...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Mask Mandate in Kentucky schools

State of emergency declared in Paducah. A Cape Girardeau woman saves baby. SIC five students emergency funds. Missouri is behind on COVID-19 vaccinations. Cape Girardeau students will go back to school August 25.
Kidswksu.org

Top Doc Urges COVID-Concerned Parents to Send Kids to School in Masks

COVID cases continue to climb in Ohio, and many school districts have mandated students and teachers wear masks inside buildings, including the state’s largest districts. But what about those districts that have not done that?. The Ohio Department of Health’s incoming director explains parents should have their children wear masks...

