Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

US Golf Association employee charged in embezzlement scheme

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A former United States Golf Association employee has been charged in a scheme to embezzle funds from the unauthorized sale of U.S. Open Championship tickets, Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Tuesday.

According to a statement released by Williams, Robert Fryer, 39, of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, faces conspiracy, wire fraud, and mail fraud charges.

Fryer allegedly used his position ahead of the 2013 U.S. Open held at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, through the 2019 U.S. Open held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, to obtain 23,000 tickets that he sold to third-party ticket brokers for nearly $1 million. The face value of the tickets is over $3 million.

“The defendant allegedly stole revenue from a legitimate business that pays taxes, employs many, supports a non-profit organization, and brings excitement and income to our district with U.S. Open events at courses like the Merion Golf Club,” Williams said. “Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events; fans should remember that any item with a low price that seems ‘too good to be true’ should be cause for caution and concern.”

Fryer faces a maximum of 300 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $3,750,000 fine, and a $1,500 special assessment.

Defense attorney Bob Goldman said Wednesday that his client is assisting the United States Golf Association and the attorney’s office in unraveling what happened to prevent future incidents such as this.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Fryer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Golf Course#Beach Golf#Pebble Beach Golf Links#Us Golf Association#Ap#Perkasie#The Merion Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Democratic Political Consultant Charged In COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

A Florida political consultant and President of a county Democratic Black Caucus in Florida has been charged with COVID relief fraud. Federal prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident Damara Holness with lying on a coronavirus relief loan application and fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to help small businesses financially survive the Covid-19 pandemic.
WAVY News 10

Defense contractor, four employees sentenced in $7 million procurement fraud scheme

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials announced on Thursday that a Hampton-based U.S. defense contractor and four of its employees were sentenced for engaging in an extensive procurement fraud scheme. Officials say the scheme involved more than $7 million in government contracts that targeted the U.S. Department of Defense and...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Houston man pleads guilty for running forex-related fraud scheme

HOUSTON – Officials announced that a Houston man pleaded guilty to defrauding investors that he solicited via social media by falsely promising high rates of return and low or no-risk returns on foreign exchange investments. According to court documents, Kelvin Ramirez, 25, used social media platforms to falsely promote himself...
Philadelphia, PAwbrz.com

Former U.S. Golf Association employee accused of stealing, reselling U.S. Open tickets in million dollar scheme

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - A former U.S. Golf Association employee has been charged with embezzling over $3 million in U.S. Open tickets over a time span of seven years. According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Robert Fryer was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and ten counts of wire fraud as a result of a scheme to steal and then sell United States Open Championship tickets, which is one of four major championships for golf.
Florida Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Florida nurse charged for alleged role in $2.3M fraud scheme

A nurse practitioner in Florida will face healthcare fraud, mail fraud and money laundering charges for his alleged role in a $2.3 million dollar improper billing scheme, the Department of Justice said Aug. 16. Since 2014, Alexander Istomin, allegedly billed and received more than $2.3 million dollars from commercial health...
East Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

East Orange man sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud

EAST ORANGE, NJ — An East Orange man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud two banks of $250,000 using stolen credit cards and blank checks, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Aug. 18. Allen Varice, 25, of East Orange,...
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania doctor’s employee embezzled $592K

A Pennsylvania physician's office is out hundreds of thousands of dollars after an employee committed mail fraud and falsified income tax returns, according to a Trib Live report. Sandra Jo Doak, 63, a former bookkeeper for the Blairsville-based office of Matthew Klain, MD, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to embezzlement totaling...
Observer-Reporter

Belle Vernon woman charged with embezzling $340K from local bank

A Belle Vernon woman allegedly stole $340,200 from a local credit union where she worked and told her employer that an electrical fire was responsible for the missing money, according to a federal indictment. Patty Lynn Mavrakis, 63, was a branch manager for Valley 1st Community Federal Credit Union when...
Irvine, CAmynewsla.com

Former Working Wardrobes Associate Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

A former Working Wardrobes associate has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $48,000 from the nonprofit career development organization and been sentenced to a year in jail, according to court records obtained Thursday. Alapati Mulivanu, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of grand theft by embezzlement. He was...
Detroit, MImiheadlines.com

Fourteen Individuals Charged in Multi-State Unemployment Fraud Scheme

DETROIT, MI – An indictment and criminal complaints unsealed by the United States Attorney’s Office on Thursday, August 12, 2021, charging 14 people with wrongfully obtaining pandemic unemployment assistance benefits in multiple states. Charged in the indictment are:. Sharodney Harrison, 36, of Detroit;. Seandrea Crawford, 27, of Detroit;. Sharrell Harrison,...
Perkasie, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Federal Charges of Embezzlement Become Albatross Around the Neck of USGA Employee from Perkasie

The U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club is one of the events for which a Perkasie man is accused of stealing and reselling tickets.Image via oscarpetefan at Creative Commons. Perkasie resident Robert Fryer is in a hole. But it’s nothing to celebrate. The U.S. Attorney’s office has snagged him for alleged embezzlement of golf event tickets. John George teed up the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Akron, OHnatlawreview.com

Cybercriminal Pleads Guilty to Laundering Over $300 Million in Bitcoin!

The Department of Justice reported that Larry Dean Harmon (38, of Akron, Ohio) “agreed to the forfeiture of more than 4,400 bitcoin, valued at more than $200 million at today’s prices, and other seized properties that were involved in the money laundering conspiracy. Harmon will be sentenced at a date to be determined and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, and mandatory restitution.” The August 18, 2021 report entitled “Ohio Resident Pleads Guilty to Operating Darknet-Based Bitcoin ‘Mixer’ That Laundered Over $300 Million” included these comments about to court documents, that Harmon:

Comments / 0

Community Policy