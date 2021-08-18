Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 booster will not be offered for J&J vaccine recipients just yet

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PY04G_0bVPu8sj00

The White House on Wednesday called for a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA shot.

However, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were told they have to wait a bit longer for the extra shot.

The new guidance on a booster shot for those who have had Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine has grown out of the explosion of cases linked to the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Another factor in the decision comes from research showing that the effectiveness of those vaccines against the variant is not as high as against the original virus.

Nearly 14 million people have been given the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February.

In Wednesday’s announcement those who have received the J&J vaccine were told that booster shots will be coming, but that more research needs to be reviewed before they are administered.

“We also anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks.

“With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well.”

In July, J&J researchers reported that their trials showed the vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months and good protection against hospitalization and death by the delta variant of the virus.

An independent study showed that the J&J vaccine was not as effective against the delta variant. The new study has not yet been peer reviewed nor published in a scientific journal, The New York Times notes.

According to Johnson & Johnson, a booster shot would not be necessary any time soon. However, a spokesperson for the company told CNN that research is ongoing to determine the need for a possible second shot.

“Ensuring long-term and durable protection against hospitalization and death are critical in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said in an email to CNN. “Johnson & Johnson continues to diligently generate and evaluate evidence from ongoing trials as well as emerging real-world evidence as it assesses the need for a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA shots. Johnson & Johnson’s shot uses a viral vector – a common cold virus – to infect human cells, then delivers genetic directions to the cells and trains them to recognize and fight the COVID-19 infection.

If it is determined that those who received a J&J vaccine need a second dose, it is unclear whether U.S. health officials will suggest that it be a second dose of the J&J vaccine or perhaps that of an mRNA vaccine.

Other countries have combined the AstraZeneca vaccine – which is similar to the J&J vaccine – with an mRNA vaccine.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend mixing vaccine types.

However, in San Francisco, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital had made the decision in conjunction with San Francisco’s Department of Public Health to offer an mRNA vaccine to those who have had the single dose of the J&J vaccine.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#J J#The White House#The Johnson Johnson#The New York Times#Cnn#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Here’s why doctors say you shouldn’t get a COVID-19 booster shot — yet

With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, some vaccinated people are scrambling for an extra layer of protection in the form of a booster shot. But public health officials and doctors say that while it’s possible that an extra vaccine shot could boost immunity, distributing boosters now could have unintended effects, both on a personal level and from a global health perspective. No vaccines have yet been approved in the United States for use as booster shots.
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to know about the Pfizer covid vaccine approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its full approval of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine Monday. The move comes eight months after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States. Infectious disease experts hope the full approval will inspire those wary of the vaccine to now...
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, explained

From the start, U.S. health officials have advised that recipients of COVID-19 vaccines be monitored for 15 minutes afterward in case of a severe allergic reaction — 30 minutes for those with a history of serious allergies. The precaution was prompted in part by an ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech and...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

COVID-19 Booster Shots Likely for Pfizer and Moderna Recipients. What About J&J?

On August 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to include a third shot for immunocompromised patients. And as reported on August 17, there are indications that the FDA will recommend a third COVID-19 vaccine booster for the rest of the population eight months after receiving the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shots. The Biden administration is expected to address the question during a COVID-19 briefing today.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthktwb.com

J&J seeks nod for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Indian adolescents

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the company said on Friday. Conducting vaccine clinical trials among adolescents is imperative to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, J&J said in an emailed...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 362.7 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 362,657,771 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 428,531,345 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. Those figures are up from the 361,684,564 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
PharmaceuticalsKTBS

HEALTH MINUTE: WHAT ABOUT J&J BOOSTERS?

White House officials announced plans to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But, what about the millions who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US? The latest on boosters for this one-dose vaccine in today's Health Minute.
PharmaceuticalsVox

What full FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccines really means

Nearly nine months after the first Americans received their shots, the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and older on Monday. This could help increase the number of people willing to get vaccines and make it easier to compel those who are less willing — if health officials can cut through the mounting confusion around their efficacy, booster shots, and the threat of the delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy