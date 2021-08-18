Cancel
Economy

The New York Fed Is Not the Only Place Obsessed with Market Intelligence Gathering; the U.S. Treasury Does the Same Thing in a Secure “Markets Room”

wallstreetonparade.com
 6 days ago

Before daybreak on any business day in lower Manhattan, the glow of lights from Bloomberg terminals illuminate windows at 33 Liberty Street, home of the New York Fed. The New York Fed not only has its own trading floor with speed dials to the Wall Street trading houses, but it also has its own global markets intelligence gathering group, called simply the Markets Group.

