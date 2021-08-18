Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Newly unearthed video offers rare glimpse of wanted fugitive

By Matthew Mosk, Kate Holland, and Alex Hosenball
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — A former employee of convicted swindler John Ruffo has come forward with a rare home video showing the wanted fugitive before he disappeared more than 20 years ago.

The VHS video recording, which was filmed in 1995, shows Ruffo talking and strumming a guitar while socializing at the home of Jodylynn Bachiman, a family friend who worked for Ruffo as an office assistant at his New York City computer firm in the 90s.

The U.S. Marshals, who have been hunting Ruffo for almost three decades, say the video shows Ruffo at a time when he was committing one of the largest bank frauds in U.S. history.

The Marshals' manhunt for Ruffo is the subject of a new season of the ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man." The podcast tells the story of his swindle and tracks the global search for Ruffo, which has been re-invigorated in recent months as the Marshals have followed new leads in the decades-old case.

Ruffo was arrested in 1996 after authorities say he negotiated more than $350 million in loans for a bogus business project. He pleaded guilty to a raft of federal charges in 1998 and received a 17-year sentence. But on the day he was scheduled to report to prison, he vanished.

The Marshals consider the newly uncovered video recording of Ruffo to be significant, even if it comes from before his escape, because it offers a rare chance to see and hear the man who now sits on the agency’s Top 15 Most Wanted list. The only other known videos of Ruffo do not include his talking at length, according to the Marshals.

Senior inspector Chris Leuer, who is overseeing the case with Deputy U.S. Marshal Danielle Shimchick, told ABC News, “a home video is something we rarely receive.”

“It can provide us with a ton of information about our fugitive as their guard isn’t up," Leuer said. It’s just them acting normal in a safe environment.”

Bachiman said she found the video while searching through old belongings.

"[Ruffo] would always come over and play the guitar. Always. And my son loved it," she said.

Bachiman spent several years working for Ruffo's firm. She was arrested in 1996 when the FBI first exposed the scheme, but was later cleared of any charges or allegations of wrongdoing.

“Now looking back, it's traumatic,” Bachiman said, of that time. “It haunts you no matter how much time goes by.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruffo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Fugitive#U S Marshals#The Wanted#The U S Marshals#Abc News#Fbi#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
WDBO

'Pain compliance': Video shows trooper pummeling Black man

MONROE, La. — (AP) — Graphic body camera video kept secret for more than two years shows a Louisiana State Police trooper pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight — an attack the trooper defended as “pain compliance.”. “I’m not resisting! I'm not resisting!” Aaron Larry Bowman can...
Michigan StatePosted by
WDBO

1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov's kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Prosecutors preparing for the first prison sentence in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are loudly signaling to five other defendants that a key insider has shared extraordinary details about the operation. Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly...
Public SafetyPosted by
WDBO

3 dead, including child, in suspected murder-suicide in West Virginia; toddler found alive

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. — Three people, including a young child, have died in a suspected murder-suicide in West Virginia, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies recovered the bodies of a man, woman and young girl from a Mink Shoals home on Monday. Deputies, who identified the adults as the child’s parents, said all three had been shot.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Possible 'Havana Syndrome' incidents probed in Harris delay

HANOI — (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Pakistan sees surging infections, deaths

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Wednesday reported 141 deaths from COVID-19, one of its highest tallies since May. According to Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Center, more than 4,000 new coronavirus infections were also reported in the past 24 hours. The surge comes amid widespread violations of social distancing and new...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Delivering another blow to what's left of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legacy, New York’s new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than Cuomo told the public. “The public deserves a clear, honest...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

EXPLAINER: What's happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport face a gauntlet of danger, and there are far more who want to leave than will be able to do so. Those who do make it out will face the many challenges of resettlement, either in the U.S. or somewhere else. And time is running out. President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete the U.S.-led evacuation.
Richmond, VAPosted by
WDBO

Court upholds death sentence for church shooter Dylann Roof

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof’s conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the “full horror” of what he did. A unanimous three-judge panel of...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: WHO: Virus origin window stalled, 'closing fast'

LONDON — The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to find out where the coronavirus came from say the search has stalled and warned the window of opportunity for solving it is “closing fast.”. In a commentary published in the journal Nature, the WHO-recruited experts say...
Connecticut StatePosted by
WDBO

Second beluga in failing health after move to Connecticut

Mystic Aquarium says that a second of the five beluga whales it imported in May from a marine park in Canada is in failing health. Tuesday night's revelation comes three weeks after a male beluga, who was also part of the group that arrived from Marineland in Niagara Falls, died at Mystic, an aquarium that specializes in beluga research.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Defense secretary: US troops must get shots ASAP

WASHINGTON — Military service members must immediately get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.”. Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon is adding it to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy